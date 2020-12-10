Indian Country Today
Navajo Nation reports 191 new COVID cases

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez (Bryan Pietsch/Cronkite News, File)

The Associated Press

Tribal officials say nearly all intensive care unit beds on the reservation are being used as positive cases surge

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials on Wednesday reported 191 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths. 

In all, the tribe has now reported 18,575 cases and 693 know deaths since the pandemic began.

Navajo Department of Health officials said nearly 177,000 people on the vast reservation that includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah have been tested for COVID-19 and more than 10,000 have recovered.

But officials have identified 77 Navajo Nation communities with uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus since late last month.

Tribal officials said nearly all intensive care unit beds on the reservation are being used as COVID-19 cases surge.

They warn that the tribe is nearing a point where health care workers will have to make difficult decisions about providing care with limited hospital resources.

The tribe has extended its stay-at-home order though Dec. 28 in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez is hoping a safe vaccine is available soon.

"Approximately 150 residents of the Navajo Nation volunteered for the vaccine trials, and I have not received any reports of any major side effects or concerns," Nez said in a statement Wednesday.

Return of Idaho's sockeye salmon

The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes’ years of effort on the recovery plan is paying off

Mark Trahant

Denise Juneau’s ‘challenging decision’ to resign

‘I came here with a dream to drive a powerful anti-racist agenda’

Joaqlin Estus

Congress vows to watch Army response to Fort Hood violence

'This issue affects not just Fort Hood, but our overall national security,' said US Rep. Deb Haaland, Laguna Pueblo

The Associated Press

Indian Country headlines for Wednesday

Stories we're following for Dec. 9: Female Indigenous journalists face harassment, Wes Studi recognized, PhD in Indigenous astronomy, Senate meeting on self-governance and cultural sovereignty, and more

Indian Country Today

Are the Twin Cities listening to statue protests?

Officials eye new approaches to outcry over public art

Stewart Huntington

Navajo Nation reports nearly 160 more virus cases

The tribe has now tallied 18,324 cases and 688 know deaths since the pandemic began

The Associated Press

Sen. Tom Udall signs off, but ‘not retiring’

Udall has served the state of New Mexico and the state’s 23 federally-recognized tribes for nearly 30 years

Vincent Schilling

Indian Country headlines for Tuesday

Stories we’re following on Dec. 8: Cherokee Nation man heads to HUD; Line 3 digital rally; Taika Waititi’s holiday video; Oneida cyclist competes in ESports race, When ‘something else’ equals invisible; and more

Indian Country Today

Big win in #NoMoreStolenAncestors fight

The Seminole Tribe led the charge in a push for Smithsonian policy changes that will result in unprecedented repatriation

Sandra Hale Schulman

Navajo Nation reports 213 new COVID cases, 15 deaths

The tribe's health agency has identified 77 communities with uncontrolled spread of the virus from Nov. 20 to Dec. 3

The Associated Press