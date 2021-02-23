Indian Country Today
Navajo Nation reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

The Associated Press

Associated Press

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Navajo Nation health officials on Monday reported 15 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with one additional death.

The latest numbers bring the total number of cases on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah to 29,551 since the pandemic began. There have been 1,145 reported deaths that were related to COVID-19.

Also on Monday, the Navajo Department of Health identified 21 communities with uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 from Feb. 5-18.

That’s an increase from last week’s 15 communities, but down from 75 communities with uncontrolled coronavirus spread last month.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez said even those who have been fully vaccinated need to continue taking precautions to avoid spreading COVID-19.

The tribe has a nightly curfew in place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to limit the spread of the virus.

Tribal health officials said nearly 16,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the reservation and more than 242,000 tests have been administered.

