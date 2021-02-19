Indian Country Today
Navajo Nation reports 13 more COVID-19 deaths

The Associated Press

Tribal President Jonathan Nez said the Navajo Area Indian Health Service has administered 101,332 vaccines doses on the Navajo Nation

Associated Press

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Navajo Nation officials reported 43 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday with 13 additional deaths.

The latest numbers bring the total number of cases on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah to 29,386 since the pandemic began. There have been 1,127 reported deaths that were related to COVID-19.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez said the Navajo Area Indian Health Service has administered 101,332 vaccines doses on the Navajo Nation as of Thursday.

That surpasses the goal of administering at least 100,000 doses by the end of this month, according to Nez.

Nez said that even those who have been fully vaccinated need to continue taking precautions to avoid spreading the virus.

He also commended health care workers for helping to get people vaccinated, especially when compared to the rate in areas surrounding the Navajo Nation.

The tribe has a nightly curfew in place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to limit the spread of the virus.

Tribal health officials said nearly 16,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the reservation and more than 241,000 tests have been administered.

