Navajo Nation reports 124 more virus cases

In this April 16 photo, Korene Atene, a certified nursing assistant with the Monument Valley Health Center, gets information from people lined up to get tested for COVID-19 outside the center in Oljato-Monument Valley, San Juan County. (Photo by Kristin Murphy, Deseret News via AP, File)

The Associated Press

In all, the tribe has reported more than 12,000 known cases and 593 deaths since the pandemic began

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Health officials have reported 124 additional coronavirus cases and two additional deaths from the virus for the Navajo Nation as of Sunday. 

In all, the tribe has reported more than 12,000 known cases and 593 deaths from the virus since the pandemic began.

The tribe imposed a weekend curfew that ended early Monday due to the uncontrolled spread of the virus in 29 of its communities that has affected 29 communities throughout the reservation, which spans more than 27,000 square miles in parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

The spread in certain communities has been attributed largely to family gatherings and residents traveling off tribal lands.

Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms with the coronavirus, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

