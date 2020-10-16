Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Navajo Nation finds 40 new COVID cases, no new deaths

A sign for Navajo Drive is seen against a cloud-darkened Sentinel Mesa in Oljato-Monument Valley, Utah, on the Navajo Reservation on April 30. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

The Associated Press

A shelter-in-place order, mask mandate, daily curfews and weekend lockdowns remain in effect

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials are reporting 40 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 but no deaths. 

The figures released Wednesday night bring the total number of cases to 10,780 with the known death toll remaining at 571.

Tribal health officials said 113,985 people on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah have been tested for COVID-19 since the pandemic started and 7,358 have recovered.

A shelter-in-place order, mask mandate, daily curfews and weekend lockdowns remain in effect on the Navajo Nation.

Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms with the coronavirus, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

AP Logo little
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

8 myths and atrocities about Christopher Columbus and Columbus Day

On the second Monday of October each year, Native Americans cringe at the thought of honoring a man who committed atrocities against Indigenous People

Vincent Schilling

by

BlackCloud.

Donald Trump Jr. launches 'Natives for Trump'

Updated: The president's eldest son campaigned for him in Arizona and urged the crowd to register to vote #NativeVote20

Election 2020

by

Harv Hilowitz

New Mexico utility, tribe to break ground on solar farm

Third largest solar project on tribal land will produce enough electricity to power the equivalent of about 16,000 average homes for a year

The Associated Press

Donald Trump Jr. to host Native coalition launch

The campaign event is set to take place Thursday in Williams, Arizona

Mary Annette Pember

by

Harv Hilowitz

Ancient stone patterns add new wrinkle to pipeline debate

Critics of the pipeline say it should be blocked from disturbing anything in that area

The Associated Press

Indian Country headlines for Thursday

Stories we’re following on Oct. 15, 2020: Donald Trump Jr. to speak at launch of Native coalition, investigation called for in border wall dispute, and much more

Indian Country Today

Indian Country Today E-Weekly Newsletter for October 15, 2020

Check out Indian Country Today's newsletter each week. You can subscribe to our weekly email using the links below

Indian Country Today

Judge: Triple killing occurred on tribal land

The case of death row inmate Shaun Michael Bosse now returns to the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals

The Associated Press

by

chilier

Kevin Killer leads in Oglala presidential primary

Final results from the council primaries are expected Friday; general election is Nov. 3

Mary Annette Pember

Nathan Apodaca: Everyone’s new cousin

Nathan Apodaca, Northern Arapaho, talks to Indian Country Today about his newfound fame and message to Indigenous communities

Aliyah Chavez

by

wakanda920