Navajo Nation extends stay-home order

This April 18 photo shows a sign on the door telling all to wear face coverings at the Kayenta Health Center in Kayenta, Arizona, on the Navajo Nation. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

The Associated Press

The tribe has reported a total of 26,782 virus cases and 940 known deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation has announced it is extending its stay-at-home order with a revised nightly curfew to limit the spread of COVID-19 while lifting weekend lockdowns to allow more vaccination events. 

The actions in the Navajo Nation's latest public health emergency order will take effect Monday and run through at least Feb. 15, tribal officials announced late Thursday.

The daily curfew will run daily from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., officials said.

The tribe through Thursday reported a total of 26,782 cases and 940 known deaths on the reservation where 75 communities were identified to have uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 from Jan. 1-14.

The latest communities added to the list were Bread Springs, Hard Rock, Jeesto, Cove and Mexican Springs.

The number of infections is thought to be higher than reported because many people haven't been tested. Studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

The Navajo Nation includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

