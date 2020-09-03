Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Navajo Nation extends partial lockdowns

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez speaks at a virtual town hall in May. (Screenshot from Facebook)

The Associated Press

'With the Labor Day weekend approaching, we have to remain focused and be diligent to avoid another surge'

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation officials are extending partial weekend lockdowns and daily curfews through September to help control the spread of the coronavirus on the tribe's reservation. 

The lockdowns on the vast reservation in the Four Corners region start at 9 p.m. Saturday and run until 5 a.m. Monday. They were shortened in August from previous versions that began on Fridays.

The current daily curfews run from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

On Wednesday, the tribe reported 17 new positive cases and one more death. The death toll stands at 504.

Residents still have time on Saturdays to prepare for the winter season by gathering firewood, food, water and other supplies, tribal President Jonathan Nez said in a statement.

However, Nez said the public should avoid traveling to nearby towns and cities on weekends. Travel increases the risk of contracting the virus and bringing it home, potentially exposing family members.

"With the Labor Day weekend approaching, we have to remain focused and be diligent to avoid another surge in new COVID-19 cases," Nez said. "Our health care system cannot handle another surge."

All businesses, including stores, gas stations, restaurants, drive-thru food establishments and hay vendors, are required to shut down during the lockdowns and curfew hours.

AP Logo little
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Soldier’s death leaves family asking ‘why, why, why?’

Pvt. Corlton L. Chee wanted the best for his boys and fiancée

Indian Country Today

by

Brooklyn1952

Pascua Yaqui Tribe renews voting site push

'It’s unfortunate that we have to continue to fight … over our right to vote in this day and age'

Cronkite News

Friendship between Ireland, tribes lives on

Updated: The Ireland Lacrosse team’s decision to make way for the Iroquois Nationals in a major tournament is the latest in a series of gestures between the European country and U.S. tribes

Dalton Walker

Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of September 5, 2020

What you, our Indian Country Today readers, read most

Vincent Schilling

Arrest made in Gila River woman’s 1987 killing

New evidence in the cold case led police to a 52-year-old Phoenix man

Dalton Walker

Virtual talking circle as a precedent; showcasing Native women

The meeting organized by the Biden-Harris campaign highlights the importance of the Native vote in the upcoming presidential election

Mary Annette Pember

Early Census deadline ‘feels like an attack’

Navajo Nation, Gila River suing U.S. Census Bureau because early deadline will make a complete count impossible

Jourdan Bennett-Begaye

Headlines for Friday

Here is the news we're talking about on Sept. 4, 2020: Ireland steps aside for Iroquois at world games; Lawsuit over North Dakota’s 5-month closure of a state highway near Standing Rock to go forward; moderators chosen for presidential debates, and more.

Indian Country Today

Who gets a COVID-19 vaccine? When? And who pays?

Health officials worry the nation isn't ready for a vaccine

Indian Country Today

Kiowa soccer star says athletes have responsibility to use platforms

'It’s time for actual actions to be made, and time for a change'

The Associated Press