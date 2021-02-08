Indian Country Today
Navajo Nation confirms 23 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

A sign for Navajo Drive is seen against a cloud-darkened Sentinel Mesa in Oljato-Monument Valley, Utah, on the Navajo Reservation on April 30. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

The Associated Press

President Joe Biden recently signed a major disaster declaration for the Navajo Nation

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials have reported 23 new COVID-19 cases and one death.

The latest numbers released Sunday raised the totals to 28,897 cases and 1,057 known deaths since the pandemic began.

U.S. President Joe Biden recently signed a long-awaited major disaster declaration for the Navajo Nation.

It will provide more federal resources and prompts the release of federal funds for the reimbursement of emergency funds expended to address the COVID-19 pandemic on the Navajo Nation which covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

The tribe has extended its stay-at-home order with a revised nightly curfew to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Navajo Department of Health has identified 56 communities with uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus, down from 75 communities in recent weeks.

The Navajo Nation also is lifting weekend lockdowns to allow more vaccination events.

The actions in the latest public health emergency order will run through at least Feb. 15.

Tribal officials said there have been more than 235,900 COVID-19 tests administered on the vast reservation and over 15,000 people have recovered.

