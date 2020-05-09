Indian Country Today
Top Stories
News
Newscasts
Coronavirus

Navajo Nation college has record number of degrees

The Associated Press

Diné College, the first college established by a tribe more than 50 years ago, has a record number of students receiving bachelor's degrees

TSAILE, Ariz. (AP) — A college on the Navajo Nation has a record number of students receiving bachelor's degrees.

Diné College holds one graduation ceremony each year in the spring. It was scheduled Friday, but the coronavirus changed that.

Instead, students are being recognized for a month on the college's website with their biographies, photos and congratulatory messages. They can also share video of at-home celebrations with their family.

The graduates will get their diplomas at a later date, along with a cap and gown, and some souvenirs.

Of the 176 students getting degrees and certificates, 53 will receive four-year degrees. Those include 21 bachelor's degrees in psychology, 10 in business administration, eight in public health and several in elementary education.

Five are getting bachelor's degrees in biology, a program established about three years ago.

The number of bachelor's degrees is up from 41 last year and 30 in 2018.

Nearly 1,500 mostly Navajos are enrolled at the school that has several campuses across the Navajo Nation. The reservation extends into Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

Diné College is the first college established by a tribe more than 50 years ago.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Navajo leaders discuss options for relief funds

'It’s critical, Navajo people, that you hold the leadership accountable ⁠— and that's local chapter officials, that’s also council delegates, and also president and vice president ⁠— to make sure that we don’t bog down $600 million in politics'

Dalton Walker

Plan would bring hundreds of bison to Dakotas

Hundreds of bison would be transported from federal lands to South Dakota's Rosebud Sioux Reservation and North Dakota's Theodore Roosevelt National Park under the latest plan to restore the animals to the U.S. West

The Associated Press

Indian Country Today’s daily newscast will air on Arizona PBS World

For immediate release

Indian Country Today

Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association suspends 2 tribes

The move comes after Gov. Kevin Stitt signed compacts with the tribes that would authorize them to build casinos within the jurisdictions of other tribes

The Associated Press

Justice Department drops Flynn's Trump-Russia case

Action comes even though prosecutors have maintained Flynn lied to the FBI in a 2017 interview about his conversations with the Russian ambassador

The Associated Press

by

caniscandida

Jobless rate spikes to 14.7 percent, highest since Great Depression

The Associated Press

Biden uses virtual events to target battleground Florida

The Associated Press

Prominent lawyer, Trump donor representing Biden accuser

The Associated Press

Breathing life into the Tuwaduq language

'The biggest thing is that feeling of wholeness, of being able to pray and mourn and celebrate in our language'

Zack Fishman

Indian Country Today COVID-19 coverage

Stories that have been reported by Indian Country Today

Indian Country Today