Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Navajo, environmentalists fight rollback of US water rule

The Associated Press

'At this point in time, with climate change occurring around the world, it's more prudent than ever to protect our land, water and air'

Susan Montoya Bryan
Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The nation's largest tribe and several environmental groups are waging a legal challenge to a revised federal rule that lifts protections for many streams, creeks and wetlands across the U.S.

The rule, which took effect Monday, narrows the types of waterways that qualify for federal protection under the half-century-old Clean Water Act. As a result, critics say the number of waterways across the Navajo Nation and other arid states in the West that were previously protected under the act have been drastically reduced.

Public health advocates, environmentalists and some Western states, among other opponents, had promised court fights once the rule was imposed, saying the rollback will leave many of the nation's millions of miles of waterways more vulnerable to pollution.

"At this point in time, with climate change occurring around the world, it's more prudent than ever to protect our land, water and air," said Navajo President Jonathan Nez. "We, as Diné People, have a duty to preserve and conserve our natural resources to ensure that our future generations have access to clean water, air and land."

The tribe filed its claim Monday in U.S. District Court in New Mexico. 

Amigos Bravos, the New Mexico Acequia Association and the Gila Resources Information Project followed with their own appeal Tuesday and the Environmental Integrity Project filed a separate claim in Washington, D.C. on behalf of four other environmental groups. The cases name the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Army Corps of Engineers, the federal agencies in charge of administering aspects of the rule. 

In adopting the change, federal officials have argued that the previous Obama-era rule imposed unnecessary burdens on property owners and businesses and that the change will bring regulatory certainty for farmers, homebuilders and landowners.

Some of the groups contend New Mexico is disproportionately affected because so many of its small streams flow only during wet times of the year.

Paula Garcia, the executive director of the New Mexico Acequia Association, said communities around the state rely on traditional irrigation systems that are fed by snow, rain and runoff for crops and livestock. With protections removed for the seasonal waterways that feed the acequia systems, she said agricultural livelihoods will be put at risk.

Rachel Conn with Amigos Bravos said the rule protects the interests of polluters. "The Trump administration has opened the pollution floodgates," she said. 

Under the new regulation, permits are no longer necessary for discharging pollution into many rivers, lakes and streams. Charles de Saillan, an attorney at the New Mexico Environmental Law Center, said the effects could be felt by a number of businesses, from rafting companies to community farmers.

On the Navajo reservation, which spans parts of New Mexico, Arizona and Utah, officials say there already are businesses not complying with tribal and federal environmental laws and the revised rule won't help bring them into compliance.

"Since the inception of the Navajo Nation Environmental Protection Agency's water programs, our main purpose and goal has always been to protect our nation's water sources. However, our job becomes difficult when the federal government rolls back environmental regulations in favor of polluters," said Ronnie Ben, who oversees the tribal agency's water programs.

New Mexico was among the states that went to court in May seeking to keep the rule from taking effect.

At the time, New Mexico Environment Secretary James Kenney warned that the rule would leave nearly 90 percent of the state's rivers and streams and about 40 percent of its wetlands without federal protection. He predicted that would "devastate New Mexico's scarce and limited water resources."

The state had pointed out in comments previously submitted to the federal government that New Mexico has no state protections to fall back on. New Mexico is one of three states that don't have delegated authority from the EPA to regulate discharges of pollution into rivers, streams, and lakes.

AP Logo little
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Appeals court orders dismissal of Michael Flynn prosecution

Ruling mark a significant win for both Flynn and the Justice Department

The Associated Press

by

IdaWallace

Two Arizona tribes, advocacy group join suits over EPA’s clean-water rule rollback

Environmentalists and tribes argue that the new rule defies the Clean Water Act, which is supposed to protect against water pollution

Cronkite News

Naciones indígenas abordan la salud mental durante COVID-19

Cronkite News

Colorado Civil War statue toppled

The 1909 statue honored cavalry members who participated in the Sand Creek Massacre

The Associated Press

Controversial statues didn't topple overnight

Native activists and allies have worked for decades to prepare America to challenge a brutal history

Mary Annette Pember

Celebration and dissent at Mount Rushmore: ‘Faces of the conquerers’

Donald Trump’s ‘comeback’ tour to kick off July 3rd with a celebration paying homage to colonialism and conquest

The Associated Press

Indian Country headlines for June 25

Native love and a red bike; artists announced as National Heritage fellows; officer's funeral is scheduled; plus other news of note

Indian Country Today

Democrats confirm plans for nearly all-virtual convention

Joe Biden plans to accept the presidential nomination in person, but it remains to be seen whether there will be a significant in-person audience there to see it

The Associated Press

Tribe sues Trump administration over checkpoint interference

Updated: White House, Indian Affairs issue statements

Dalton Walker

A crisis within a crisis is ‘nothing new’

Five tribal chairman highlight challenges ranging from the destruction of sacred sites to affronts on tribal sovereignty and encroachment of tribal lands

Kolby KickingWoman