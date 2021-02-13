Navajo-dubbed ‘Finding Nemo’ and ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ now on Disney+

Sq’tah Anaa’ (Star Wars) and Nemo Há’dèístíí (Finding Nemo) can be found in the ‘extras’ section

Vincent Schilling

Indian Country Today

Navajo language versions of the Disney films ‘Finding Nemo’ and ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ are now available on the Disney+ streaming service.

In 2013, Navajo language speakers worked in collaboration with Lucasfilms to bring “Star Wars: A New Hope” to locations across the Navajo Nation. The effort took three years to complete.

On July 3, 2013, an approximate 200 people packed into a Window Rock stadium to watch the film amidst loud cheers and applause.

Video: Jedis and Indians: 'Navajo Star Wars' Premieres to a Packed House

In 2016, Pixar films followed in the footsteps of Star Wars, and brought “Finding Nemo” into the Navajo-dubbed movie family. The film starred the young Navajo actor, Quinton Kien.

Navajo Finding Nemo (Nemo Hádéést'įį') Trailer

In 2020, Disney introduced their Disney+ streaming platform and immediately found great success. The Navajo language dubbed versions of “Finding Nemo” / “Ha’Deist’II” and “Star Wars: A New Hope” / “Sq’tah Anaa’” are now available on the streaming platform.

How to watch

To watch the Navajo language dubbed versions of the films, simply search the movie titles “Finding Nemo” or “Star Wars: A New Hope.” Navigate to the “extras” section located at the bottom of the window and scroll left or right until you see the Navajo language versions.