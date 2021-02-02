Navajo: 61 new COVID cases, 2 deaths

'We have to keep taking all precautions to protect ourselves from the virus, even if you receive the first and second doses of the vaccine'

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials on Monday reported 61 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths.

The latest numbers raised the totals to 28,388 cases and 1,020 known deaths since the pandemic began.

The tribe has tribe extended its stay-at-home order with a revised nightly curfew to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Navajo Department of Health on Monday identified 56 communities with uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus, down from 75 communities in recent weeks.

"We have to keep taking all precautions to protect ourselves from the virus, even if you receive the first and second doses of the vaccine," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a statement.

The Navajo Nation also is lifting weekend lockdowns to allow more vaccination events.

The actions in the latest public health emergency order will run through at least Feb. 15.

Tribal officials say there have been more than 233,000 COVID-19 tests administered on the vast reservation and nearly 14,500 people have recovered.

The Navajo Nation extends into Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.