Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Navajo: 61 new COVID cases, 2 deaths

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez (Bryan Pietsch/Cronkite News, File)

The Associated Press

'We have to keep taking all precautions to protect ourselves from the virus, even if you receive the first and second doses of the vaccine'

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials on Monday reported 61 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths.

The latest numbers raised the totals to 28,388 cases and 1,020 known deaths since the pandemic began.

The tribe has tribe extended its stay-at-home order with a revised nightly curfew to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Navajo Department of Health on Monday identified 56 communities with uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus, down from 75 communities in recent weeks.

"We have to keep taking all precautions to protect ourselves from the virus, even if you receive the first and second doses of the vaccine," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a statement.

The Navajo Nation also is lifting weekend lockdowns to allow more vaccination events.

The actions in the latest public health emergency order will run through at least Feb. 15.

Tribal officials say there have been more than 233,000 COVID-19 tests administered on the vast reservation and nearly 14,500 people have recovered.

The Navajo Nation extends into Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

AP Logo little
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

South Dakota governor, congressmen criticize Keystone decision

Their comments highlight mixed reactions in the state to President Joe Biden’s move to halt the pipeline project

The Associated Press

Navajo woman chosen to head US Indian Energy

‘As the original caretakers of this land … tribes can lead the way’

Joaqlin Estus

by

AmeBible

Study: 75 percent of Natives would get vaccinated

‘Most … for the health of their community’

Joaqlin Estus

by

KnowledgeableNative

Oklahoma tribes step up to protect their own

Many tribal nations began implementing COVID-19 measures before the state; now they’re tackling vaccinations

Gaylord News

Columbus what? Kansas lawmakers seek new holiday

Native legislators are pressing for the state to recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Kolby KickingWoman

by

Tpepion

Hoop is where the heart is

Popular dance competition goes virtual this year

Dalton Walker

Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of January 30, 2021

What you, our Indian Country Today readers, read most

Vincent Schilling

Seeking protection, justice: Sexual assault in Northwest Alaska

‘Do I feel safe in this community? No’

KNOM Radio

Pueblo sues feds over hospital service

Updated: 'The toll of my community has been overwhelming'

Dalton Walker

by

Tpepion

Young Diné COVID survivor full of ‘I love yous’

Updated: 4-year-old Stella faces big challenges ahead, but that didn't stop her from winning over the hearts of caretakers at an Albuquerque hospital

Aliyah Chavez