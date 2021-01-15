Indian Country Today
Navajo: 202 new virus cases, 13 deaths

This April 19 photo shows a sign on the Navajo Nation. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

The Associated Press

Latest figures increase the tribe's totals to 25,952 cases and 892 deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials on Thursday reported 202 new COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths from the coronavirus outbreak. 

The latest figures increased the pandemic's totals for the tribe to 25,952 cases and 892 known deaths.

The tribe says nearly 220,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 and more than 13,000 have recovered.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

The Navajo Nation's vast reservation includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

Indigenous lawmakers split Trump impeachment vote

‘Donald Trump has made it clear that he is unfit to serve as president of the United States’

Dalton Walker

Casey Camp Horinek

Apache group boosts efforts to block mine

The fight to save Oak Flat continues

Dalton Walker

Indigenous candidates taking oath in style

Many lawmakers wore traditional clothing during their swearing-in ceremonies

Aliyah Chavez

Conspiracy theories threaten Native sacred sites

Native people push back against disrespectful appropriation of the Serpent Mound. This story has been corrected

Mary Annette Pember

New Smithsonian post for Kevin Gover

The director of the National Museum of the American Indian will become undersecretary for museums and culture

Indian Country Today

Navajo Nation reaches settlement over spill

Sunnyside Gold Corp. will pay the tribe $10 million

The Associated Press

Apache group sues over land swap for Arizona mine

'It's all going to come to a head, I believe, falling back on things that should have been done'

The Associated Press

Supreme Court to consider tribes’ virus relief

'The case is also about more than money'

The Associated Press

Enbridge rejects Michigan's demand to shut down pipeline

Mike Koby, the company's vice president of U.S. operations, says Gov. Gretchen Whitmer overstepped her authority

The Associated Press

Capitol's double standard: 2014 Lakota song

Greg Grey Cloud, Crow Creek Sioux, was arrested at the Capitol in 2014 after singing a traditional song of peace

Dalton Walker

BlackCloud.