Native nurses, activists hit the streets in Tulsa

Updated: An undercurrent of tension filled the area outside a downtown stadium as protesters and Trump supporters gathered in advance of his campaign rally

Graham Lee Brewer

Special to Indian Country Today

TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of people filled the streets of downtown Tulsa on Saturday, including a number of Indigenous activists and medical professionals who came out to lend support to the protests led largely by Black Lives Matter.

Apollonia Piña, a nurse and citizen of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, and a group of peers started their afternoon at the Gypsy Coffee House, where they chatted and used red duct-tape to fasten crosses onto their vests, helmets and backpacks.

Apollonia Piña, an EMT and citizen of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, stands outside the medical tent at the Juneteenth celebration in the Greenwood District of Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Friday. (Photo by Graham Lee Brewer)

A group of volunteers heads toward the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday. (Photo by Graham Lee Brewer)

Before long, the group heard skirmishes were already breaking out, so they hustled toward the 19,000-seat BOK Center, the site of Trump’s rally. The event was expected to be the biggest indoor gathering the country has seen since coronavirus restrictions began in March.

Piña and the others joined protesters near the entrance to the secured area outside the stadium, where Trump supporters and opponents squared off amid an undercurrent of tension. At one point, law enforcement in tactical and riot gear pushed back the barricade, forcing demonstrators and some vendors selling T-shirts and hats to scramble out of the way.

Among the protesters downtown were artist Yatika Fields, Osage, Cherokee and Creek, and Rebecca Nagle, Cherokee, an activist and writer. They walked among the crowd waving a large, round pig head with arms that Fields created, and joined in chants of "Hands up, don't shoot!"

Yatika Fields and Rebecca Nagle carry the likeness of a pig created by Fields. (Photo by Graham Brewer)

Several nearby businesses had boarded up their windows in advance of Trumps rally to avoid any potential damage.

“It’s so surreal, the concrete barricades, the fences,” Piña said of the scene Friday.

Piña and the other Indigenous nurses have been making plans to help for weeks, ever since the rally was announced.

Some Black leaders in Tulsa have said they’re worried the visit will lead to violence. It’s happening amid protests over racial injustice and policing across the U.S. and in a city that has a long history of racial tension.

Tulsa has seen cases of COVID-19 spike in the past week, and the local health department director asked that the rally be postponed. But Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt said it would be safe.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Friday denied a request that everyone attending the indoor rally wear a mask, and few in the crowd outside Saturday were wearing them.

The Trump campaign said six staff members helping prepare for the event tested positive for COVID-19.

Inside the barriers, the campaign was handing out masks and said hand sanitizer also would be distributed and that participants would undergo a temperature check.

Graham Lee Brewer, Cherokee Nation, is an associate editor covering Indigenous affairs at High Country News and an Indian Country Today contributor based in Oklahoma. Follow him on Twitter: @grahambrewer.

_

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

_

This is a developing story. Check back for updates: https://indiancountrytoday.com/