Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Native nurses, activists hit the streets in Tulsa

A group of Indigenous nurses and other volunteers head toward the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday. (Photo by Graham Lee Brewer)

Graham Lee Brewer

Updated: An undercurrent of tension filled the area outside a downtown stadium as protesters and Trump supporters gathered in advance of his campaign rally

Graham Lee Brewer

Special to Indian Country Today

TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of people filled the streets of downtown Tulsa on Saturday, including a number of Indigenous activists and medical professionals who came out to lend support to the protests led largely by Black Lives Matter.

Apollonia Piña, a nurse and citizen of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, and a group of peers started their afternoon at the Gypsy Coffee House, where they chatted and used red duct-tape to fasten crosses onto their vests, helmets and backpacks.

Apollonia Piña, EMT and citizen of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation as she stands outside the medical tent at the Juneteenth celebration in the Greenwood District of Tulsa Friday, June 19. (Photo by Graham Lee Brewer)
Apollonia Piña, an EMT and citizen of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, stands outside the medical tent at the Juneteenth celebration in the Greenwood District of Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Friday. (Photo by Graham Lee Brewer)
A group of volunteers heads toward the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday. (Photo by Graham Lee Brewer)
A group of volunteers heads toward the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday. (Photo by Graham Lee Brewer)

Before long, the group heard skirmishes were already breaking out, so they hustled toward the 19,000-seat BOK Center, the site of Trump’s rally. The event was expected to be the biggest indoor gathering the country has seen since coronavirus restrictions began in March.

Piña and the others joined protesters near the entrance to the secured area outside the stadium, where Trump supporters and opponents squared off amid an undercurrent of tension. At one point, law enforcement in tactical and riot gear pushed back the barricade, forcing demonstrators and some vendors selling T-shirts and hats to scramble out of the way.

Among the protesters downtown were artist Yatika Fields, Osage, Cherokee and Creek, and Rebecca Nagle, Cherokee, an activist and writer. They walked among the crowd waving a large, round pig head with arms that Fields created, and joined in chants of "Hands up, don't shoot!"

imagejpeg_0 (2)
Yatika Fields and Rebecca Nagle carry the likeness of a pig created by Fields. (Photo by Graham Brewer)

Several nearby businesses had boarded up their windows in advance of Trumps rally to avoid any potential damage.

“It’s so surreal, the concrete barricades, the fences,” Piña said of the scene Friday.

Piña and the other Indigenous nurses have been making plans to help for weeks, ever since the rally was announced.

Some Black leaders in Tulsa have said they’re worried the visit will lead to violence. It’s happening amid protests over racial injustice and policing across the U.S. and in a city that has a long history of racial tension. 

Tulsa has seen cases of COVID-19 spike in the past week, and the local health department director asked that the rally be postponed. But Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt said it would be safe. 

The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Friday denied a request that everyone attending the indoor rally wear a mask, and few in the crowd outside Saturday were wearing them.

The Trump campaign said six staff members helping prepare for the event tested positive for COVID-19. 

Inside the barriers, the campaign was handing out masks and said hand sanitizer also would be distributed and that participants would undergo a temperature check. 

ICT Phone Logo

Graham Lee Brewer, Cherokee Nation, is an associate editor covering Indigenous affairs at High Country News and an Indian Country Today contributor based in Oklahoma. Follow him on Twitter: @grahambrewer.

_

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

_

This is a developing story. Check back for updates: https://indiancountrytoday.com/

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rally draws Trump supporters, protesters to downtown Tulsa

Updated: Saturday's rally at the BOK Center is expected to be the biggest indoor event the country has seen since coronavirus restrictions began in March

The Associated Press

Major bill boosting parks, public lands clears US Senate

'It is the most significant piece of conservation legislation that Congress has passed in 50 years or more'

Cronkite News

Navajo man sues police department over wrongful arrest

Lawsuit seeks $350,000 compensatory damages, database corrections

Associated Press

Shooting in Seattle protest zone leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

'a violent crowd...prevented officers safe access to the victims'

Associated Press

Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of Jun 20, 2020

What you, our Indian Country readers, read most

Vincent Schilling

Canada's loss of UN Security Council seat a blow to Trudeau

Canada lost out to Norway and Ireland this week in a three-way race for two seats

The Associated Press

by

KarenMills

Census field workers back on Navajo Nation, with work cut out for them

Filling out the Census is 'just a good impact for the tribal community'

Cronkite News

Indigenous nurses, activists prepare for 'hell of a day' in Tulsa

Ahead of Trump rally, some tribal citizens are getting ready to provide medical and other aid to protesters

Graham Lee Brewer

by

Gall

Statue of Spanish governor removed from New Mexico park

The Don Diego de Vargas monument was taken down ahead of a rally organized by Indigenous advocates

The Associated Press

by

caniscandida

Ducey recommends mask use, tells cities and counties to make and enforce local rules

Governor says “all Arizonans wear face masks when you can’t social distance”

Cronkite News

by

Theater Plus APK