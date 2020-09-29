Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Native journalists’ group announces awards

This photo of Adam Fortunate Eagle Nordwall was part of a submission that won a second-place award for Best Feature Photo in the National Native Media Awards (Photo by Jarrette Werk)

Meghan Sullivan

The Native American Journalists Association gives out annual honors recognizing excellence in Indigenous news coverage

Meghan Sullivan
Indian Country Today

More than 250 stories were recognized for excellence in coverage of Native American news Monday when the Native American Journalists Association announced its 2020 National Native Media Award winners.

This year’s winning stories addressed subjects ranging from the MeToo movement in Indian Country, to a profile on an Indigenous surf rock band. The awards highlighted stories told through various mediums, including TV, print, podcast, radio, and online publications. They also recognized different topics, such as excellence in environmental coverage, sports coverage, elder coverage and breaking news.

Three standalone honors were given: Lori Edmo, Shoshone-Bannock, received the NAJA-Medill Milestone Achievement Award for her longtime work in Indigenous reporting; APTN Investigates received the NAJA Richard LaCourse Award for an ongoing investigation into the handling of sexual assault reports by Indigenous women in Canada; and Mvskoke Media received the NAJA Elias Boudinot Free Press Award for its efforts to restore an independent press by enacting the “Independent Muscogee (Creek) Press Act.”

NAJA received more than 550 entries across the competition’s seven different categories, including one student division, three associate divisions, and three professional divisions. The different divisions are defined by the circulation total of the story, with a range from associate division I at a circulation below 5,000, to professional division III at a circulation total above 10,000.

Indian Country Today took home six awards, including first place for best environmental coverage and best elder coverage; second place for best feature photo; and honorable mentions for excellence in beat reporting, best coverage of Native America and best multimedia story.

Two Indian Country Today national correspondents also won awards for previous work for other outlets: Mary Annette Pember’s article for YES! Magazine, “Tribal Elder Hears Grandfather’s Voice in Archived Songs,” won first place for best feature story. Dalton Walker won four awards for his work at O’odham Action News, including first place for best feature story and best sports story.

The Native American Journalists Association is a nonprofit organization that seeks to support Native Americans in journalism and increase Native American representation in national media. Every year, NAJA hosts the National Native Media Awards to highlight outstanding Indigenous journalism.

This year’s awards will be given over Zoom in a ceremony scheduled for 3 p.m. Central time on Oct. 15. 

INDIAN COUNTRY TODAY WINNERS:

 First Place, Best Elder Coverage: Aliyah Chavez, LaDonna Harris ‘stumbled’ into a legacy of impact
 First Place, Best Environmental Coverage: Danielle Johnson, Who is Manoomin?
 Second Place, Best Feature Photo: Jarrette Werk, Life was tough on that island
 Honorable Mention, Best Multimedia: Jarrette Werk, Life was tough on that island
 Honorable Mention, Excellence in Beat Reporting: Mary Annette Pember, MeToo in Indian Country
 Honorable Mention, Best Coverage of Native America: Taylor Notah, Student legal team works to protect, 'embolden' the Native vote


Dalton Walker:
 First Place, Best Sports Story, The Resilience of Salt River Volleyball, O’odham Action News
 First Place, Best Feature Story, Salt River Elementary School Teacher Named Arizona Teacher of the Year, O’odham Action News
 Second Place, Best Feature Story, To Disney ... and Beyond!, O’odham Action News
 Honorable Mention, Best Feature Story, Father, Son Complete Spartan Race, O’odham Action News


Mary Annette Pember:
 First Place, Best Feature Story, Tribal Elder Hears Grandfather’s Voice in Archived Songs, YES! Magazine

See the full list of winners here.

ICT Phone Logo

Meghan Fate Sullivan, Koyukon Athabascan, is a Stanford Rebele Fellow for Indian Country Today. She grew up in Alaska, and is currently reporting on her home state from our Anchorage Bureau.

Indian Country Today is a nonprofit news organization. Will you support our work? All of our content is free. There are no subscriptions or costs. And we have hired more Native journalists in the past year than any news organization ─ and with your help we will continue to grow and create career paths for our people. Support Indian Country Today for as little as $10.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Courting an Indigenous world view

Native women seek election to high courts in Michigan, Washington. #NativeVote20

Election 2020

Judge won’t extend time to count Navajo ballots

U.S. District Judge Murray Snow has ruled against a group of tribal citizens in a lawsuit seeking to have votes from the reservation counted after Election Day #NativeVote20

The Associated Press

Indian Country headlines for Monday

Stories we’re following: Seneca elder recalls forced 1965 removal, Shinnecock Nation announces casino venture, appeals court rules on coronavirus relief money, and more

Indian Country Today

‘Manoomin will carry you through’

The healing power of the annual wild rice harvest transcends the pandemic

Mary Annette Pember

Shoshone leader competes for Utah US House seat

Darren Parry says his message is ‘one of hope and bringing people together’ #NativeVote20

Election 2020

Navajo police start shutting down hemp farms

'The nature of the crisis is there has been discord, unrest from our citizens about the growing of this hemp'

Navajo Times

by

lindahartford

Shinnecock partner with Seminole Hard Rock on casino venture

'If the state of New York works with the nation, great things can be achieved'

Sandra Hale Schulman

Bringing awareness to Indigenous men’s mental health through biking

Indigenous men biking through three states wish to break cycles of trauma

Aliyah Chavez

by

lindahartford

Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of September 26, 2020

What you, our Indian Country Today readers, read most

Vincent Schilling

by

annajenner

Oldest Seneca citizen shares story of tribe's struggle, survival

Decorated WWII veteran Ralph Bowen, 98, recalls the Removal of 1965, when the Kinzua Dam flooded a third of the Allegany homelands, resulting in the forced relocation of some 700 Seneca

Leslie Logan