Native candidates score in legislative, other bids

Updated with latest results: Tribal citizens achieve milestones in races for legislatures, county office, state Supreme Court #NativeVote20

Indian Country Today

While 14 Native candidates were running for U.S. House and Senate in Tuesday’s elections, dozens more were looking to make their mark at the state and local level.

They included notable candidates for statewide office, legislatures and courts.

In statehouse races, first-time candidate Christina Haswood, Diné, will become Kansas' youngest sitting legislator after no one filed to run against her in the general election. The 26-year-old Democrat won her state House primary with 70 percent of the vote.

Another Democrat, Stephanie Byers, Chickasaw, is poised to become the first transgender woman in the Kansas Legislature, with unofficial results showing she won her race for the state House.

And Democrat Ponka-We Victors, Tohono O’odham and Ponca, will be returning to the Kansas House for a sixth term. She became the first Native woman elected to the Kansas Legislature 10 years ago.

Christina Haswood, Navajo (Photo courtesy of Haswood campaign)

Kansas House candidate Stephanie Byers (Photo courtesy of Byers for Kansas)

Meanwhile, Wyoming’s election featured two Northern Arapaho candidates who ran against each other for a state House seat. Republican Valaira Whiteman lost to the Democratic incumbent, Andi Clifford. Diné Republican Affie Ellis, Wyoming’s first Native state senator, also won reelection.

Another noteworthy contest was in Washington state, where Raquel Montoya-Lewis, Isleta Pueblo, kept her seat on the state Supreme Court, according to unofficial state results. Montoya-Lewis this year became the first Native American to serve on the court after Washington’s Democratic governor chose her to replace a retiring judge.

Michigan’s election featured an Indigenous candidate who appeared to be the first ever nominated to compete for the state's top court. Katherine Mary Nepton, Pekuakamiulnuatsh First Nation, lost her bid for a Michigan Supreme Court seat. She was nominated for the ballot by the Libertarian Party.

In Montana, Shane Morigeau, Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, was unsuccessful in his run for the statewide office of auditor, the official tasked with regulating insurance and finance and managing tax revenue.

In another statewide race, Remi Bald Eagle, Mnicoujou Lakota, lost his bid for a seat on South Dakota’s Public Utilities Commission. The three-member panel is the regulatory authority over utilities, and issues permits for pipelines, wind farms and electrical grids in the state.

And among more than a dozen Native candidates in Arizona, Democrat Gabriella Cazares-Kelly, Tohono O’odham, ran for Pima County recorder. She won with nearly 60 percent of the votes, according to a state election website.

Others in the state, and elsewhere, sought legislative offices, judicial posts and positions on county, city and school boards.

Here’s a look at Native candidates in state and local races:

ALASKA

Neal Foster, Inupiaq, State House 39, Democrat

Tiffany Zulkosky, Yup'ik, State House 38, Democrat

UNOPPOSED: Bryce Edgmon, Yup'ik, State House 37, Independent

Elizabeth Ferguson, Inupiaq, State House 40, Democrat

Donny Olson, Inupiaq, State Senate T, Democrat

Thomas Baker, Inupiaq, State Senate T, Republican

ARIZONA

WON: Judy Begay, Navajo, Coconino County Board of Supervisors, District 4, Democrat

LOST: Bernadette Kniffen, San Carlos Apache, Gila County Board of Supervisors, District 3, Democrat

UNOPPOSED: Lena Fowler, Navajo, Coconino County Board of Supervisors, District 5, Democrat

LOST: Makaius Marks, Navajo, Flagstaff Unified School District Board, Coconino

WON: Deborah Ann Begay, Navajo, Justice of the Peace, Moon Valley, Democrat

WON: Jennifer Jermaine, White Earth Nation, Arizona House 18, Democrat

WON: Arlando Teller, Navajo, Arizona House 7, Democrat

WON: Myron Tsosie, Navajo, Arizona House 7, Democrat

WON: Domingo DeGrazia, Eastern Band of Cherokee, Arizona House 10, Democrat

*LOST: Felicia French, Pascua Yaqui, Arizona Senate 6, Democrat

UNOPPOSED: Sally Ann Gonzales, Pascua Yaqui, Arizona Senate 3, Democrat

UNOPPOSED: Jamescita Peshlakai, Navajo, Arizona Senate 7, Democrat

UNOPPOSED: Victoria Steele, Seneca, Arizona Senate 9, Democrat

*WON: Gabriella Cazares-Kelly, Tohono O’odham, Pima County Recorder, Democrat

CALIFORNIA

WON: James Ramos, Serrano/Cahuilla, State Assembly 40, Democrat

LOST: Jackie Fielder, Hidatsa, Arikara, Mandan, State Senate 11, Democrat

HAWAII

LOST: Lanakila Mangauil, Native Hawaiian, Office of Hawaiian Affairs, Hawai'i Island Trustee, nonpartisan

WON: Ty Cullen, Native Hawaiian, State House 39, Democrat

WON: Lynn Decoite, Native Hawaiian, State House 13, Democrat

LOST: Jacob Aki, Native Hawaiian, Honolulu City Council, District 7, nonpartisan

WON: Keola Lindsey, Native Hawaiian, Office of Hawaiian Affairs, Hawai'i Island Trustee, nonpartisan

Luana Alapa, Native Hawaiian, Office of Hawaiian Affairs, Molokai, nonpartisan

Colette Machado, Native Hawaiian, Office of Hawaiian Affairs, Molokai, nonpartisan

Keli'i Akina, Native Hawaiian, Office of Hawaiian Affairs, at large, nonpartisan

Keoni Souza, Native Hawaiian, Office of Hawaiian Affairs, at large, nonpartisan

IOWA

LOST: Christina Blackcloud, Meskwaki, State House 72, Democrat

Christina Blackcloud (Photo courtesy of Blackcloud campaign)

KANSAS

UNOPPOSED: Christina Haswood, Navajo, State House 10, Democrat

WON: Ponka-We Victors, Tohono O’odham and Ponca, State House 103, Democrat

*WON: Stephanie Byers, Chickasaw, State House 86, Democrat

MICHIGAN

*LOST: Julie Dye, Pokagon Band Potawatomi Nation, Cass County Commissioner, Board 1, Democrat

*LOST: Katherine Nepton, Pekuakamiulnuatsh First Nation, Michigan Supreme Court, Libertarian

MINNESOTA

*WON: Audrey Thayer, White Earth Nation, Bemidji City Council, Ward 1

*WON: Tim Sumner, Red Lake Ojibwe, County Commission 4

WON: Jamie Becker-Finn, Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, State House 42B, Democrat

WON: Heather Keeler, Yankton Sioux and Eastern Shoshone, State House 4A, Democrat

LOST: Gaylene Spolarich, Turtle Mountain Chippewa Band, State House 10B, Democrat

LOST: Donna Bergstrom, Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians, State Senate 7, Republican

LOST: Alan Roy, White Earth Nation, State Senate 2, Democrat

UNOPPOSED: Jeannice Reding, Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohicans, Fourth Judicial District, nonpartisan

UNOPPOSED: Korey Wahwassuck, Cree, Ninth Judicial District, nonpartisan

WON: Mary Kunesh-Podein, Standing Rock Sioux, State Senate 41, Democrat

*WON: Elizabeth Jaakola, Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Cloquet City Council

*LOST: Dan Jourdain, Red Lake Nation, Bemidji City Council

(Photo courtesy of Donna Bergstrom for Minnesota State Senate)

MONTANA

LOST: Shane Morgieau, Confederated Salish Kootenai, State Auditor, Democrat

*LOST: Jade Bahr, Northern Cheyenne, State House 50, Democrat

*LOST: Barbara Bessette, Chippewa Cree, State House 24, Democrat

WON: Donavon Hawk, Crow, State House 76, Democrat

UNOPPOSED: Rhonda Knudsen, Turtle Mountain Chippewa, State House 34, Republican

*LOST: Bruce Meyers, Chippewa Cree, State House 32, Republican

UNOPPOSED: Tyson Running Wolf, Blackfeet, State House 16, Democrat

UNOPPOSED: Frank Smith, Assiniboine Sioux, State House 31, Democrat

UNOPPOSED: Sharon Stewart-Peregoy, Crow, State House 42, Democrat

UNOPPOSED Marvin Weatherwax, Blackfeet, State House 15, Democrat

UNOPPOSED: Rynalea Whiteman-Pena, Northern Cheyenne, State House 41, Democrat

*WON: Jonathan Windy Boy, Chippewa Cree, State House 32, Democrat

UNOPPOSED: Mike Fox, A'aniiih (Gros Ventre), State Senate 16, Democrat

LOST: Rae Peppers, Northern Cheyenne, State Senate 21, Democrat

WON: Jason Small, Northern Cheyenne, State Senate 21, Republican

Jonathan Windy Boy (Montana Legislature)

NEW MEXICO

WON: Anthony Allison, Navajo Nation, State House 4, Democrat

UNOPPOSED: Doreen Wonda Johnson, Navajo Nation, State House 5, Democrat

WON: Derrick Lente, Sandia & Isleta Pueblo, State House 65, Democrat

UNOPPOSED: Georgene Louis, Acoma Pueblo, State House 26, Democrat

WON: Patricia Roybal Caballero, Piro Manso Tiwa, State House 13, Democrat

WON: Shannon Pinto, Navajo Nation, State Senate 3, Democrat

WON: Benny Shendo Jr., Jemez Pueblo, State Senate 22, Democrat

WON: Brenda McKenna, Nambe Pueblo, State Senate 9, Democrat

LOST: Gertrude Lee, Navajo Nation, New Mexico Court of Appeals, Position 2, Republican

Patricia Roybal Caballero (Photo courtesy of Roybal Caballero campaign)

NORTH DAKOTA

*LOST: Thomasina Mandan, Mandan, Hidatsa, Arikara, State House 4, Democrat

*LOST: Tracey Wilkie, Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, State House 16, Democrat

LOST: Lisa Finley-Deville, Mandan, Hidatsa, Arikara, State Senate 4, Democrat

OKLAHOMA

*LOST: Chelsey Branham, Chickasaw, State House 83, Democrat

UNOPPOSED: Mark McBride, Potawatomi, State House 53, Republican

WON: Collin Walke, Cherokee Nation, State House 87, Democrat

LOST: Summer Wesley, Choctaw, State House 100, Democrat

WON: Shane Jett, Cherokee Nation, State Senate 17, Republican

*LOST: Jennifer Wilkinson, Cheyenne and Arapaho, State Senate 45, Democrat

Shane Jett (Photo courtesy of Jett's campaign website)

OREGON

UNOPPOSED: Tawna Sanchez, Shoshone-Bannock, Ute & Carrizo, State House 43, Democrat

LOST: Carina Miller, Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, State Senate 30, Democrat

SOUTH DAKOTA

LOST: Remi Bald Eagle, Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, South Dakota Public Utilities Commission, Democrat

WON: Shawn Bordeaux, Rosebud Sioux, State House 26A, Democrat

*WON: Peri Pourier, Oglala Lakota, State House 27, Democrat

*WON: Tamara St. John, Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate, State House 1, Republican

*LOST: Ernest Weston Jr., Oglala Lakota, State House 27, Democrat

*WON: Red Dawn Foster, Oglala Lakota, State Senate 27, Democrat

*WON: Troy Heinert, Rosebud Sioux, State Senate 26, Democrat

TENNESSEE

WON: Bryan Terry, Choctaw, State House 48, Republican

WASHINGTON

UNOPPOSED: Debra Lekanoff, Tlingit/Aleut, State House 40, Democrat

WON: Raquel Montoya-Lewis, Isleta Pueblo, State Supreme Court, Position 3, nonpartisan

WISCONSIN

LOST: Amanda White Eagle, Ho-Chunk, State Assembly 92, Democrat

WYOMING

WON: Andi Clifford, Northern Arapaho, State House 33, Democrat

LOST: Valaira Whiteman, Northern Arapaho, State House 33, Republican

WON: Affie Ellis, Navajo Nation, State Senate 8, Republican

* notes that unofficial results were taken from each state’s secretary of state website

Graphics by freelance investigative data journalist and educator Daniel Lathrop (@lathropd).

Indian Country Today is a nonprofit news organization. Will you support our work? All of our content is free. There are no subscriptions or costs. And we have hired more Native journalists in the past year than any news organization ─ and with your help we will continue to grow and create career paths for our people. Support Indian Country Today for as little as $10.

This story has been updated to correct that Arlando Teller won his race in Arizona House 7 and that Ponka-We Victors was the first Native woman elected to the Kansas Legislature.