Native candidates light up state, local ballots

While 14 Native candidates are running for U.S. House and Senate in Tuesday’s elections, dozens more are looking to make their mark at the state and local level.

They include notable candidates for statewide office, legislatures and courts.

One statehouse hopeful is first-time candidate Christina Haswood, Diné, who is a shoo-in to become Kansas' youngest sitting legislator after no one filed to run against her in the general election. The 26-year-old Democrat won her state House primary with 70 percent of the vote.

Other Democrats running for the Kansas House are Ponka-We Victors, Tohono O’odham and Ponca, and Stephanie Byers, Chickasaw. Victors was the state’s first Native legislator and is seeking a sixth term. Byers, if elected, would be the first transgender woman in the Kansas Legislature.

State Rep. Ponka-We Victors (Photo courtesy of the Kansas Legislature)

Kansas House candidate Stephanie Byers (Photo courtesy of Byers for Kansas)

Wyoming’s election features two Northern Arapaho candidates running against each other for a state House seat. Republican Valaira Whiteman is challenging the Democratic incumbent, Andi Clifford. Also in Wyoming, Republican Affie Ellis, Diné, is seeking to maintain the seat she won in 2016, when she became Wyoming’s first Native state senator.

Another noteworthy contest is in Washington state, where Raquel Montoya-Lewis, Isleta Pueblo, is hoping to keep her seat on the state Supreme Court. Montoya-Lewis this year became the first Native American to serve on the court after Washington’s Democratic governor chose her to replace a retiring judge.

Michigan’s election, meanwhile, features an Indigenous candidate who appears to be the first ever nominated to compete for the state's top court. The Libertarian Party recommended Katherine Mary Nepton, Pekuakamiulnuatsh First Nation, to run in a crowded race where the top two vote-getters win a Michigan Supreme Court seat.

Katherine Mary Nepton, Pekuakamiulnuatsh First Nation, is a 2020 candidate for Michigan Supreme Court. (Courtesy photo)

(Photo: Retain Justice Raquel Montoya-Lewis State Supreme Court)

In Montana, Shane Morigeau, Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, is running for the statewide office of auditor, the official tasked with regulating insurance and finance and managing tax revenue. He also would serve on Montana’s influential Land Board.

In another statewide race, Remi Bald Eagle, Mnicoujou Lakota, is angling for a seat on South Dakota’s Public Utilities Commission. The three-member panel is the regulatory authority over utilities, and issues permits for pipelines, wind farms and electrical grids in the state. A commission seat is up for election every two years.

And among more than a dozen Native candidates in Arizona, Democrat Gabriella Cazares-Kelly, Tohono O’odham, is running for Pima County recorder.

Others in the state, and elsewhere, are seeking legislative offices, judicial posts and positions on county, city and school boards.

Here’s a look at other Native candidates in state and local races:

ALASKA

Neal Foster, Inupiaq, State House 39, Democrat

Tiffany Zulkosky, Yup'ik, State House 38, Democrat

Bryce Edgmon, Yup'ik, State House 37, Independent

Elizabeth Ferguson, Inupiaq, State House 40, Democrat

Donny Olson, Inupiaq, State Senate T, Democrat

Thomas Baker, Inupiaq, State Senate T, Republican

ARIZONA

Judy Begay, Navajo, Coconino County Board of Supervisors, District 4, Democrat

Bernadette Kniffen, San Carlos Apache, Gila County Board of Supervisors, District 3, Democrat

Lena Fowler, Navajo, Coconino County Board of Supervisors, District 5, Democrat

Makaius Marks, Navajo, Flagstaff Unified School District Board, Coconino

Deborah Ann Begay, Navajo, Justice of the Peace, Moon Valley, Democrat

Jennifer Jermaine, White Earth Nation, Arizona House 18, Democrat

Arlando Teller, Navajo, Arizona House 7, Democrat

Myron Tsosie, Navajo, Arizona House 7, Democrat

Domingo DeGrazia, Eastern Band of Cherokee, Arizona House 10, Democrat

Felicia French, Pascua Yaqui, Arizona Senate 6, Democrat

Sally Ann Gonzales, Pascua Yaqui, Arizona Senate 3, Democrat

Jamescita Peshlakai, Navajo, Arizona Senate 7, Democrat

Victoria Steele, Seneca, Arizona Senate 9, Democrat

Gabriella Cazares-Kelly, Tohono O’odham, Pima County Recorder, Democrat

(Photo courtesy of Arlando Teller campaign)

CALIFORNIA

James Ramos, Serrano/Cahuilla, State Assembly 40, Democrat

Jackie Fielder, Hidatsa, Arikara, Mandan, State Senate 11, Democrat

HAWAII

Lanakila Mangauil, Native Hawaiian, Office of Hawaiian Affairs, Hawai'i Island Trustee, nonpartisan

Ty Cullen, Native Hawaiian, State House 39, Democrat

Lynn Decoite, Native Hawaiian, State House 13, Democrat

Jacob Aki, Native Hawaiian, Honolulu City Council, District 7, nonpartisan

Keola Lindsey, Native Hawaiian, Office of Hawaiian Affairs, Hawai'i Island Trustee, nonpartisan

Luana Alapa, Native Hawaiian, Office of Hawaiian Affairs, Molokai, nonpartisan

Colette Machado, Native Hawaiian, Office of Hawaiian Affairs, Molokai, nonpartisan

Keli'i Akina, Native Hawaiian, Office of Hawaiian Affairs, at large, nonpartisan

Keoni Souza, Native Hawaiian, Office of Hawaiian Affairs, at large, nonpartisan

IOWA

Christina Blackcloud, Meskwaki, State House 72, Democrat

Christina Blackcloud (Photo courtesy of Blackcloud campaign)

KANSAS

Christina Haswood, Navajo, State House 10, Democrat

Ponka-We Victors, Tohono O’odham and Ponca, State House 103, Democrat

Stephanie Byers, Chickasaw, State House 85, Democrat

MICHIGAN

Julie Dye, Pokagon Band Potawatomi Nation, Cass County Commissioner, Board 1, Democrat

Katherine Nepton, Pekuakamiulnuatsh First Nation, Michigan Supreme Court, Libertarian

Audrey Thayer, White Earth Nation, Bemidji City Council, Ward 1

MINNESOTA

Tim Sumner, Red Lake Ojibwe, County Commission 4

Jamie Becker-Finn, Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, State House 42B, Democrat

Heather Keeler, Yankton Sioux and Eastern Shoshone, State House 4A, Democrat

Gaylene Spolarich, Turtle Mountain Chippewa Band, State House 10B, Democrat

Donna Bergstrom, Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians, State Senate 7, Republican

Alan Roy, White Earth Nation, State Senate 2, Democrat

Jeannice Reding, Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohicans, Fourth Judicial District, nonpartisan

Korey Wahwassuck, Cree, Ninth Judicial District, nonpartisan

Mary Kunesh-Podein, Standing Rock Sioux, State Senate 41, Democrat

(Photo courtesy of Donna Bergstrom for Minnesota State Senate)

MONTANA

Shane Morgieau, Confederated Salish Kootenai, State Auditor, Democrat

Jade Bahr, Northern Cheyenne, State House 50, Democrat

Barbara Bessette, Chippewa Cree, State House 24, Democrat

Donavon Hawk, Crow, State House 76, Democrat

Rhonda Knudsen, Turtle Mountain Chippewa, State House 34, Republican

Bruce Meyers, Chippewa Cree, State House 32, Republican

Tyson Running Wolf, Blackfeet, State House 16, Democrat

Frank Smith, Assiniboine Sioux, State House 31, Democrat

Sharon Stewart-Peregoy, Crow, State House 42, Democrat

Marvin Weatherwax, Blackfeet, State House 15, Democrat

Rynalea Whiteman-Pena, Northern Cheyenne, State House 41, Democrat

Jonathan Windy Boy, Chippewa Cree, State House 32, Democrat

Mike Fox, A'aniiih (Gros Ventre), State Senate 16, Democrat

Rae Peppers, Northern Cheyenne, State Senate 21, Democrat

Jason Small, Northern Cheyenne, State Senate 21, Republican

NEW MEXICO

Anthony Allison, Navajo Nation, State House 4, Democrat

Doreen Wonda Johnson, Navajo Nation, State House 5, Democrat

Derrick Lente, Sandia & Isleta Pueblo, State House 65, Democrat

Georgene Louis, Acoma Pueblo, State House 26, Democrat

Patricia Roybal Caballero, Piro Manso Tiwa, State House 13, Democrat

Shannon Pinto, Navajo Nation, State Senate 3, Democrat

Benny Shendo Jr., Jemez Pueblo, State Senate 22, Democrat

Brenda McKenna, Nambe Pueblo, State Senate 9, Democrat

Gertrude Lee, Navajo Nation, New Mexico Court of Appeals, Position 2, Republican

Patricia Roybal Caballero (Photo courtesy of Roybal Caballero campaign)

NORTH DAKOTA

Thomasina Mandan, Mandan, Hidatsa, Arikara, State House 4, Democrat

Tracey Wilkie, Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, State House 16, Democrat

Lisa Finley-Deville, Mandan, Hidatsa, Arikara, State Senate 4, Democrat

OKLAHOMA

Chelsey Branham, Chickasaw, State House 83, Democrat

Mark McBride, Potawatomi, State House 53, Republican

Collin Walke, Cherokee Nation, State House 87, Democrat

Summer Wesley, Choctaw, State House 100, Democrat

Shane Jett, Cherokee Nation, State Senate 17, Republican

Jennifer Wilkinson, Cheyenne and Arapaho, State Senate 45, Democrat

Shane Jett (Photo courtesy of Jett's campaign website)

OREGON

Tawna Sanchez, Shoshone-Bannock, Ute & Carrizo, State House 43, Democrat

Carina Miller, Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, State Senate 30, Democrat

SOUTH DAKOTA

Remi Bald Eagle, Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, South Dakota Public Utilities Commission, Democrat

Shawn Bordeaux, Rosebud Sioux, State House 26A, Democrat

Peri Pourier, Oglala Lakota, State House 27, Democrat

Tamara St. John, Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate, State House 1, Republican

Ernest Weston Jr., Oglala Lakota, State House 27, Democrat

Red Dawn Foster, Oglala Lakota, State Senate 27, Democrat

Troy Heinert, Rosebud Sioux, State Senate 26, Democrat

TENNESSEE

Bryan Terry, Choctaw, State House 48, Republican

WASHINGTON

Debra Lekanoff, Tlingit/Aleut, State House 40, Democrat

Raquel Montoya-Lewis, Isleta Pueblo, State Supreme Court, Position 3, nonpartisan

WISCONSIN

Amanda White Eagle, Ho-Chunk, State Assembly 92, Democrat

WYOMING

Andi Clifford, Northern Arapaho, State House 33, Democrat

Valaira Whiteman, Northern Arapaho, State House 33, Republican

Affie Ellis, Navajo Nation, State Senate 8, Republican

