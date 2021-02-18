Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

NASA rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life

Members of NASA’s Mars 2020 Perseverance rover mission celebrate on Feb. 18, 2021, after learning the spacecraft has touched down on Mars. They are in the Entry, Descent and Landing War Room at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California. (Photo courtesy of NASA/JPL-Caltech)

The Associated Press

'TOUCHDOWN!!!!'

Marcia Dunn
Associated Press

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A NASA rover streaked through the orange Martian sky and landed on the planet Thursday, accomplishing the riskiest step yet in an epic quest to bring back rocks that could answer whether life ever existed on Mars.

Ground controllers at the space agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, cheered and exchanged fist bumps and high-fives in triumph — and relief — on receiving confirmation that the six-wheeled Perseverance had touched down on the red planet, long a deathtrap for incoming spacecraft.

It took a tension-filled 11 1/2 minutes for the signal to reach Earth.

“Touchdown confirmed! Perseverance safely on the surface of Mars, ready to begin seeking signs of past life,” flight controller Swati Mohan announced to back-slapping colleagues wearing masks against the coronavirus.

And Aaron Yazzie, Diné, had a front-row seat to it all. This was his third Mars mission. He is a mechanical engineer NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

Yazzie served as a surface operations downlink chair for the Mars Science Laboratory “Curiosity” Rover after landing in 2012. He delivered flight hardware to Mars on board the InSight Lander Mission in 2018. His next set of flight hardware is aboard the Mars 2020 “Perseverance” Rover that left Earth in July 2020. Yazzie was the lead engineer for the rover’s drill bits that it will use to search for ancient microbial life on Mars. 

The landing marks the third visit to Mars in just over a week. Two spacecraft from the United Arab Emirates and China swung into orbit around Mars on successive days last week. All three missions lifted off in July to take advantage of the close alignment of Earth and Mars, traveling some 300 million miles in nearly seven months.

Perseverance, the biggest, most advanced rover ever sent by NASA, became the ninth spacecraft to successfully land on Mars, every one of them from the U.S.

The car-size, plutonium-powered vehicle arrived at Jezero Crater, hitting NASA’s smallest and trickiest target yet: a 5--by-4-mile strip on an ancient river delta full of pits, cliffs and fields of rock. Scientists believe that if life ever flourished on Mars, it would have happened 3 billion to 4 billion years ago, when water still flowed on the planet.

Over the next two years, Percy, as it is nicknamed, will use its 7-foot arm to drill down and collect rock samples with possible signs of bygone microscopic life. Three to four dozen chalk-size samples will be sealed in tubes and set aside on Mars to be retrieved by a fetch rover and brought homeward by another rocket ship. The goal is to get them back to Earth as early as 2031.

Scientists hope to answer one of the central questions of theology, philosophy and space exploration.

“Are we alone in this sort of vast cosmic desert, just flying through space, or is life much more common? Does it just emerge whenever and wherever the conditions are ripe?” said deputy project scientist Ken Williford. “We’re really on the verge of being able to potentially answer these enormous questions.”

Related: 
 Aaron Yazzie's ‘stuff on Mars’ — again!
 NASA's next generation of Natives: After the moon it's the 2020 Mission to Mars

China’s spacecraft includes a smaller rover that also will be seeking evidence of life — if it makes it safely down from orbit in May or June.

Perseverance was on its own during the NASA-described “seven minutes of terror” descent.

Flight controllers waited helplessly as the preprogrammed spacecraft hit the thin, 95 percent carbon dioxide Martian atmosphere at 12,100 mph, or 16 times the speed of sound, slowing as it plummeted.

It released its 70-foot parachute, jettisoned its heat shield, and then used a rocket-steered platform known as a sky crane to lower the rover the final 60 or so feet to the surface. Perseverance appeared to touch down about 35 yards from the nearest rocks.

“Take that, Jezero!” a controller called out.

Mars has proved a treacherous place: In the span of less than three months in 1999, a U.S. spacecraft was destroyed upon entering orbit because engineers had mixed up metric and English units, and an American lander crashed on Mars after its engines cut out prematurely.

Perseverance will conduct an experiment in which it will convert small amounts of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere into oxygen, a process that could be a boon to future astronauts by providing breathable air and an ingredient for rocket fuel.

The rover is also equipped with a record 25 cameras and two microphones, many of them turned on during descent. Among the never-before-seen views NASA intends to send back in the next couple days: the enormous supersonic parachute billowing open and the ground getting closer.

“A feast for the eyes and ears. It’s really going to be spectacular,” observed Arizona State University’s Jim Bell, lead scientist for a pair of mast cameras that will serve as the rover’s eyes.

NASA is teaming up with the European Space Agency to bring the rocks home. Perseverance’s mission alone costs nearly $3 billion.

The only way to confirm — or rule out — signs of past life is to analyze the samples in the world’s best labs. Instruments small enough to be sent to Mars wouldn’t have the necessary precision.

“It’s really the most extraordinary, mind-boggingly complicated and will-be history-making exploration campaign,” David Parker, the European Space Agency’s director of human and robotic exploration, said on the eve of landing.

AP Logo little

Indian Country Today contributed to this report. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

8 Indigenous moments for President’s Day

White House symbols, presidential visits and adoptions * This story has been corrected

Mark Trahant

Tempe acknowledges traditional homeland

The statement recognizes the area was once inhabited by the O’odham (Pima), Piipaash (Maricopa) and their ancestors. It was approved unanimously by the Tempe, Arizona city council.

Kalle Benallie

Tribes survive Texas storms

Polar vortex hits areas unaccustomed to cold weather

Mary Annette Pember

Tribes embrace vaccine, virus containment measures

Community before self has long been a core principle in Native American culture

The Associated Press

50 abandoned uranium mines + a mess = $220M from EPA

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced three contract awards for the clean-up of more than 50 abandoned uranium mine sites on the Navajo Nation

Cronkite News

Indigenous fine dining … but make it curbside

A Pueblo chef is inspiring a safe Indigenous fine dining experience in New Mexico

Aliyah Chavez

by

newcoor

Deb Haaland’s Senate hearing set

Joe Biden nominated Haaland for the Interior's top post in December

Aliyah Chavez

Tribes are racing ahead of vaccination curve

Across the Lower 48 and in Alaska, tribes acted first to protect their communities from COVID-19 and now they are leading the way in vaccinations due to an existing health system * This story has been corrected since it was first posted

Joaqlin Estus

by

THUNDERBIRDS

Navajo Nation confirms 13 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said that even those who have been fully vaccinated need to continue taking precautions to avoid spreading the virus

The Associated Press

Same name, wrong mug shot

Lawmakers pursue limiting public access to mug shots

The Associated Press