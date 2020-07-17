Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Mutual of Omaha insurance firm removing logo

The Associated Press

'We believe the decision to retire our corporate symbol is the right thing to do and is consistent with our values'

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Mutual of Omaha plans to replace its longtime corporate logo, which for 70 years has featured a depiction of a Native American chief, the insurance company announced Friday.  

The move comes as corporations and sports teams around the country face increasing pressure to dump nicknames and depictions that reference American Indians amid a nationwide movement calling for racial justice.

"We believe the decision to retire our corporate symbol is the right thing to do and is consistent with our values and our desire to help overcome racial bias and stereotypes," Mutual of Omaha CEO and Chairman James Blackledge said in a news release Friday.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company is in the process of creating a new logo.

Blackledge said the company also is committing an additional $1 million to the $2 million is donates annually to community-based initiatives to address racial equality and social justice. The company's management team will also undergo additional training on diversity and inclusion, including unconscious bias training, the company said.

Mutual first adopted its Indian chief head logo in 1950, according to its website. The company has said the chief logo was intended to represent the Plains Indians and their values of strength of character, honesty and care for their members, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

AP Logo little
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

High schools are front lines in Native mascots fight

Native-themed team names and logos reflect poor curriculum about Native Americans, advocates say

Mary Annette Pember

Oklahoma tribal leaders clarify stance on jurisdiction deal

Muscogee (Creek) Nation and Seminole Nation chiefs issue new statements following criticism from tribal citizens

Kolby KickingWoman

New school year brings questions, concerns

School districts across Indian Country and the nation are trying to figure out how and when they can safely bring students back to campus

Dalton Walker

Tattoos as a statement of sovereignty

National Tattoo Day: ‘You have to earn the right to get tattooed’

Joaqlin Estus

Indian Country Today E-Weekly Newsletter for July 16, 2020

Check out Indian Country Today's newsletter each week. You can subscribe to our weekly email using the links below

Indian Country Today

Indian Country headlines for Friday

Headlines for July 17, 2020

Indian Country Today

Groups rally for Massachusetts mascot ban, state seal change

The North American Indian Center of Boston, the United American Indians of New England and other groups organized the Statehouse demonstration to call for passage of three bills

The Associated Press

by

WSullivan

Report: Canadian Football League team to change controversial mascot

The news of the potential change comes the same week that the Washington NFL franchise announced it was retiring its name and logo

Dalton Walker

Oklahoma reaches jurisdiction agreement with five tribes

Both sides agree any proposed legislation should recognize tribal sovereignty and the respective tribal boundaries outlined in their treaties with the federal government

The Associated Press

Indian Country headlines for Thursday

A look at the headlines around Indian Country on July 16, 2020

Indian Country Today

by

Sesto