More results from tribal elections

Dalton Walker

Indian Country Today

The Crow Tribe of Indians has elected new leadership to its executive branch.

Frank White Clay beat incumbent Chairman A.J. Not Afraid on Nov. 7, according to unofficial results.

The executive branch seats a chairman, a vice-chairman, a secretary and a vice secretary.

For vice chair, Lawrence DeCrane defeated Paul Hill. Levi Black Eagle beat current vice secretary Shawn Backbone in the secretary race, and Channis Whiteman beat Yvonne Light Medicine Tail Jr. for the vice secretary seat.

Current Vice Chairman Carlson Goes Ahead ran unsuccessfully for chairman and didn’t make it out of the primary, and Secretary R. Knute Old Crow decided not to seek another term, according to the Missoula Current.

The Crow Tribe was one of nearly a dozen tribes to have a tribal election either on or near the Nov. 3 general election. Others occurred in Nebraska, South Dakota, Utah, Arizona and elsewhere.

The Comanche Nation of Oklahoma held its tribal election Saturday.

John David Wahnee defeated incumbent Secretary Treasurer Robert Tippenconnie, according to unofficial results.

Alice Kassanavoid received the most votes in a three-person race for committeeperson No. 3. Incumbent Ronald Red Elk came in second. In committeeperson No. 4 race, Robert Komahcheet Jr., received the most votes in a four-person race. Incumbent Clyde Narcomey didn’t seek another term.

On Nov. 3, the Seneca Nation elected Matt Pagels as president.

Pagels, the current treasurer, beat Sally Snow. Current President Ricky Armstrong Sr. was elected treasurer. He beat Karen Johnson.

Marta Kettle was elected Seneca Nation clerk. Kettle beat Julie Snow.

Voters also elected eight members to the 16-member council. New Allegany Territory Council members include Josh Becker, Arlene Bova, Al George and Tim Waterman. Eliot “Chub” Jimerson, Lisa Maybee, Presley Redeye and Keith White were elected to the Cattaraugus Territory.

Seneca Nation’s leadership includes a president, treasurer, clerk and eight council members each from the Allegany and Cattaraugus territories.

On Oct. 30, the Southern Ute Indian Tribe elected Vanessa Torres to fill a vacant council seat.

Torres defeated Marty Pinnecoose and Corliss Taylor.

The Southern Ute Election Board certified the results on Nov. 2.

