Monument to Spanish conqueror who ordered tribal warriors' feet cut off is removed

Juan de Oñate is celebrated as a cultural father figure in communities along the Upper Rio Grande that trace their ancestry to Spanish settlers; but he's also reviled for his brutality.

ALCALDE, N.M. — Authorities removed a bronze statue of a Spanish conqueror from a cultural center in northern New Mexico on Monday to cheers of those who saw the memorial as an affront to Indigenous people and an obstacle to greater racial harmony.

A forklift pried the massive bronze statue of Juan de Oñate from a concrete pedestal in Alcalde.

The statue of Oñate at a county-operated heritage education center has been a source of criticism for decades.

Oñate, who arrived in present-day New Mexico in 1598, is celebrated as a cultural father figure in communities along the Upper Rio Grande that trace their ancestry to Spanish settlers. But he's also reviled for his brutality.

To Native Americans, Oñate is known for having ordered the right feet cut off of 24 captive tribal warriors that was precipitated by the killing of Onate's nephew. In 1998, someone sawed the right foot off the statue.

"It's about time," said Luis Peña of Espanola, an artist and computer network engineer who started a public petition last week to remove the statue. "I think people's minds have been changed for a long time. I think people are finding their voices. ... They can enact change and start the process of picking up all this trash that has been lying around for decades."

Removal of the statue was followed by a few heated roadside discussions about local colonial history, under the gaze of a half-dozen sheriff's deputies from Rio Arriba County.

Tony Valerio, 65, rushed to the site after a neighbor alerted him that statue was being taken down.

"He's my hero. He brought a lot of good things to New Mexico," Valerio said of Oñate. "What's next? The Statue of Liberty?"

Elena Ortiz, who organized a protest at the site for Monday night, said many people have grown uncomfortable with the Oñate statue.

"There are as many Hispanics, Latinos and Chicanos who are against this as there are Native Americans," Ortiz said. "They also don't want to be identified with symbols of conquest."

A separate demonstration in Albuquerque was aimed at the removal of another Oñate likeness that is part of a caravan of Spanish colonists set in bronze outside a city museum.

Monuments to European conquerors and colonists around the world are being pulled down amid an intense re-examination of racial injustices in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of police.

Albuquerque city officials announced Saturday they will convene a council of community leaders and artists to consider the concerns about the public art piece as they look for "creative solutions."

Titled "La Jornada," the sculpture depicts Oñate leading a group of Spanish settlers to what was then the northern-most province of New Spain in 1598. The collection of statues includes an indigenous guide, a priest, women settlers and soldiers. The names of the families who accompanied Oñate are listed on plaques below as part of the "Wall of Spanish Ancestral Heritage."

"Recent calls for altering 'La Jornada' remind us that works of art often challenge communities to debate ideas, pursue empathy, grapple with multiple perspectives, reconcile conflict and interrogate history," said Shelle Sanchez, head of the city's Cultural Services Department.

"La Jornada" is one of two pieces on museum property that were installed to reflect part of New Mexico's history, city officials said. The other by artist Nora Naranjo Morse of Santa Clara Pueblo is meant to be a place of solace and reflection that was commissioned as a response to the caravan.

In northern New Mexico, annual costumed tributes to Spanish conquistadors, including Oñate, have been scaled back or canceled in recent years in deference to local indigenous communities and new revelations about the subjugation and enslavement of Native American servants and people of mixed ancestry.