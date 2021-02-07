Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Montana senator says he'll 'block' Deb Haaland's Interior nomination

The Biden administration's nominee for Secretary of Interior, Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., speaks at The Queen Theater in Wilmington Del. (File photo: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Mark Trahant

The Senate is equally split between Democrats and Republicans with Vice President Kamala Harris holding the deciding vote.

Mark Trahant 

Indian Country Today

It’s often said that elections have consequences. In this case the Georgia Senate race last month could make all the difference if Rep. Deb Haaland serves as the first Native American to be Secretary of the Interior.

President Joe Biden nominated Haaland, Laguna and Jemez Pueblos, to lead the agency that has implemented the relationship between tribes and the federal government since the transfer of Indian Affairs from the Department of War in 1824.

At the same time the Interior Department is responsible for fish, wildlife, and being the nation’s landlord managing some 640 million acres, more than 30 percent of the country. That includes a huge portfolio of natural resources, such as oil and gas.

It’s the extractive industry — and its allies in Congress — that are lining up opposition to Haaland. This weekend Montana Sen. Steve Daines, a Republican, said he would try to block Haaland’s confirmation by the U.S. Senate.

“I'm deeply concerned with the Congresswoman's support on several radical issues that will hurt Montana, our way of life, our jobs and rural America, including her support for the Green New Deal and President Biden's oil and gas moratorium, as well as her opposition to the Keystone XL pipeline,” the senator said after his conversation with Haaland.

“I’m not convinced the Congresswoman can divorce her radical views and represent what's best for Montana and all stakeholders in the West. Unless my concerns are addressed, I will block her confirmation,” he added.

Had Democrats lost the election in Georgia, Haines would have been able to do just that. A unified bloc of Republicans in the Senate would have been enough to deny her the job. Now, however, the Senate is equally split between Democrats and Republicans with Vice President Kamala Harris holding the deciding vote.

On ICT’s newscast last week, Holly Cook Macarro, Red Lake Ojibwe, and a partner with Spirit Rock Consulting, said the reason for energy company opposition is the Biden administration’s climate change framework.

“Jennifer Granholm, who I would say has an equal starring role on the climate change panel of nominees and the Biden Harris administration, but she had a very low key nomination hearing,” Macarro said. “ Which is what we hope for, with, for, for Deb Haaland. No fanfare, no surprises, support from all corners.”

Last week the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee sent Granholm’s nomination to the Senate floor with a 13-4 bipartisan vote.

The chairman of that committee is West Virginia Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin. He said that Granholm is extremely well qualified. “She has the leadership skills, the vision, and the compassion for people that we need at the helm of the Department of Energy to face the climate challenge, and at the same time, preserve our energy security, protect our national security, cleanup the Cold War legacy, and preserve our scientific and technological prowess,” he said.

Mancin is also key to Haaland’s nomination. He told E&E News that he has had initial conversations with Haaland via Zoom. “I don't know her very well,” he said. “I just want to do a little background check."

Many in the Senate, including Manchin and several Republicans, say that presidents should have wide latitude to assemble their own candidates.

No date has been set yet for Haaland’s confirmation hearing.

Macarro said that when Rep. Pete Stuaber, R-Minnesota and several of his GOP colleagues in the House, called for Biden to withdraw Haaland’s nomination there was an immediate response from tribes.

“The tribes in Minnesota and the region pushed back immediately, which I thought was a terrific warning shot to the rest of the industry and the country that she has a solid base of support,” Macarro said.

The same could be said in Montana. Despite Daines and Rep. Matt Rosendale’s opposition to Haaland, tribes not only continue to support Haaland for the post and are on record opposing the Keystone XL pipeline.

Keaton Sunchild, Western Native Voice political director, told the Billings Gazette: “For the Indigenous people of Montana, this will be the first time we will have representation in a high-rank position at the federal level. We hope that Sen. Daines will reach out to all Montanans and reconsider his position. I encourage everyone to reach out to Sen. Daines’ office and tell him to support this historic nomination.”

ICT Phone Logo

Mark Trahant, Shoshone-Bannock, is editor of Indian Country Today. On Twitter: @TrahantReports Trahant is based in Phoenix.

Sign up for ICT’s free newsletter.

Indian Country Today is a nonprofit news organization. Will you support our work? All of our content is free. There are no subscriptions or costs. And we have hired more Native journalists in the past year than any news organization ─ and with your help we will continue to grow and create career paths for our people. Support Indian Country Today for as little as $10.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Not my chief: Super Bowl spotlights mascot issue

Ahead of the sport's biggest Sunday, Native advocates continue call for Kansas City to change its team name

Kolby KickingWoman

Criticism of Alaska article stirs broader discussion

Vera Starbard: 'Any time Native people are perceived to be ‘doing better’ than the dominant group in Alaska, there will absolutely, without fail be a backlash from individuals or large groups about how it’s not fair'

Joaqlin Estus

by

ja'an

Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of February 6, 2021

What you, our Indian Country Today readers, read most

Vincent Schilling

Seeking Protection, Wanting Justice: Disparities in Sexual Assault Crimes in Nome

This is the second in a series of 5 stories that explores the community dynamics around sexual assault in the Northwest Alaska community of Nome and efforts to heal long-standing unequal treatment. This story features sensitive subject matter. Reader discretion is advised. If you need to talk with someone while reading this, or need help, some resources are listed at the bottom of the article.

KNOM Radio

JoAnn Chase to head Indian Environmental Office

The Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara citizen previously served as senior advisor to the administrator of the EPA for Native American Affairs

Kolby KickingWoman

by

AmeBible

Pueblo wins temporary reprieve in hospital fight

A judge has ruled that the Acoma-Canoncito-Laguna Service Unit must keep operating key services through at least the end of the month

Dalton Walker

Cherokee chief rebuts 'offensive' election challenge

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. is speaking out about a blood-quantum complaint that was filed against a tribal citizen of Freedmen descent who is running for tribal office

Dalton Walker

Joe Biden signs Navajo disaster declaration as cases rise

The move will provide the tribe more federal resources to address the pandemic

The Associated Press

Tribal gaming payments to Wisconsin plummet

Report shows pandemic cut payments to state by more than 80 percent

The Associated Press

Longtime Alaska attorney named to Interior leadership position

Natalie Landreth's position is 'very significant'

Anchorage Daily News