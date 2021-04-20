Montana Democratic Party challenges changes to voter ID laws

Montana Democratic Party challenges changes to voter ID laws

The party said the laws place an unconstitutional burden on the right to vote for students, Native Americans, the elderly, those with disabilities and others — without a valid reason
Author:
Publish date:

Pascua Yaqui tribal officials are raising a new argument in their two-year fight to reinstate an early voting site on the reservation, saying the COVID-19 pandemic makes it essential. The county recorder disagrees, and now the tribe is trying to enlist the support of county supervisors. (Photo by Erik (HASH) Hersman/Creative Commons)

The party said the laws place an unconstitutional burden on the right to vote for students, Native Americans, the elderly, those with disabilities and others — without a valid reason

HELENA, Mont. — The Montana Democratic Party has asked a judge to overturn a law that ends Election Day voter registration and another that requires college students to provide other proof of residency besides a student ID to register and vote.

In the lawsuit filed Monday against Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen, the party said the laws place an unconstitutional burden on the right to vote for students, Native Americans, the elderly, those with disabilities and others — without a valid reason.

The complaint was filed in state District Court in Billings shortly after Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte signed the bills into law and said they would "help ensure the continued integrity of Montana's elections for years to come."

The bills did not come from any legitimate concerns about the integrity of the state's elections, the Democratic Party argued in its lawsuit.

"Instead, they represent the latest round of legislative shadowboxing aimed at imaginary threats to election integrity, and false accusations of election fraud orchestrated by those seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, now weaponized by the Legislature to impede access to the franchise," the lawsuit stated.

(Related: Montana piling up barriers to Native vote)

The Montana Legislature dismantled "important voting procedures that were critical in facilitating political participation for thousands of new Montana voters over nearly two decades," the lawsuit said.

Republican Rep. Sharon Greef of Florence said Tuesday her bill to end Election Day voter registration "respects local election officials and Montana voters by ensuring that Election Day is focused solely on voting and counting ballots." 

She said that the new law will "help us conduct elections more efficiently while reducing long lines and voter frustration at the polls."

Lewis and Clark County elections supervisor Audrey McCue testified against the bill during a legislative hearing, saying a ban on same-day voter registration could create more administrative problems for her office.

The Democratic Party contends that ending same-day voter registration will hurt get-out-the-vote efforts, decrease voter turnout, prevent people from updating their voter registrations and eliminate the opportunity for voter registration outside normal 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. work hours. Before the laws were enacted, people could register to vote up until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Under the new law, late voter registration ends at noon the day before Election Day.

The new voter ID law requires college students to provide a second form of identification to register to vote and to vote — such as a pay stubs, bank statements, utility bills or other government documents that shows the voter's name and current address. 

"Due to the lack of uniformity in Montana's college IDs," the legislation "requires college students living in Montana to also provide any of a wide variety of documents showing proof that they live in Montana," said Republican Sen. Mike Cuffe of Eureka, who sponsored the voter ID law.

Under the new law, students who have registered after providing that information are not allowed to use their voter registration confirmation cards as second pieces of identification at the polls. 

Republican Rep. Geraldine Custer of Forsyth opposed making student IDs a secondary form of identification for registering to vote or voting, saying that would discriminate against students and would lead to a legal challenge. 

Jacobsen's office did not return an email message seeking comment.

AP Logo little

In this Oct. 5, 2016, file photo, heavy equipment is seen at a site where sections of the Dakota Access pipeline were being buried near the town of St. Anthony in Morton County, N.D. The Texas-based developer of the Dakota Access oil pipeline says it has complied with terms of a 2017 agreement settling allegations it violated North Dakota rules during construction, though state regulators are seeking more information. Energy Transfer Partners was accused of removing too many trees and improperly handling a pipeline route change after discovering Native American artifacts. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)
News

DAPL: Shutdown would cause dire financial effects

Demonstrators gather outside the Hennepin County Government Center, Monday, March 8, 2021, in Minneapolis where the trial for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin began with jury selection. Chauvin is charged with murder in the death of George Floyd during an arrest last May in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
News

Derek Chauvin verdict: ‘Our work is not done’

Pascua Yaqui tribal officials are raising a new argument in their two-year fight to reinstate an early voting site on the reservation, saying the COVID-19 pandemic makes it essential. The county recorder disagrees, and now the tribe is trying to enlist the support of county supervisors. (Photo by Erik (HASH) Hersman/Creative Commons)
News

Montana Democratic Party challenges changes to voter ID laws

Native Poet Elise Paschen
Newscasts

Elise Paschen and her tree agreement

The sun rises over the Navajo Nation Reservation, which is the size of West Virginia but is home to just 173,000 people. The COVID-19 death rate on the reservation is greater than that of any U.S. state. (Photo by Megan Marples/Cronkite News)
News

Navajo Nation's first 2021 Hantavirus case

National Council of Urban Indian Health, NCUIH
Press Pool

National Native organizations call for bold action, inclusion of Urban Indians in infrastructure package

Pictured: A nurse gives a vaccination.
Press Pool

Seneca Nation offers vaccine to neighboring school districts

Pictured: Cedarview on the Uintah and Ouray Reservation in Utah, home to the Ute Tribe.
Press Pool

Ute Indian Tribe presents arguments on CARES Act distributions to U.S. Supreme Court — UPDATED

Pictured: Frontier to pay $500k, invest millions in internet infrastructure on Yurok tribal lands.
Press Pool

California Public Utilities Commission approves major settlement between Yurok Tribe and Frontier