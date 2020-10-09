Indian Country Today
Mohegan Sun Tribe poised to operate Virgin casino in Vegas

The Associated Press

The Nevada Gaming Commission is due on Oct. 22 to consider the state Gaming Control Board's recommendation for approval

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The tribe that owns the Mohegan Sun casino-hotel between Boston and New York City is poised to become the first Native American casino operator in the Las Vegas resort area. 

Nevada casino regulators on Wednesday signed off on letting Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment operate the casino at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas when it opens at the former site of the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino a few blocks east of the Las Vegas Strip.

The Nevada Gaming Commission is due on Oct. 22 to consider the Nevada Gaming Control Board's unanimous recommendation for approval.

Billionaire Virgin Group founder Richard Branson bought the Hard Rock in 2018. The property closed in February for a $200 million makeover and rebranding. It plans to reopen Jan. 15 with a Mohegan Sun casino and 1,500 remodeled Virgin Hotels rooms.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that control board members in Nevada met online for about two hours with Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority board members at tribal headquarters in Uncasville, Connecticut. They cited no issues with operational plans or executives' suitability for gambling licenses.

The Seminole Tribe of Florida's Hard Rock International recently announced it bought the intellectual property rights for a Las Vegas hotel and casino, opening the door for the brand to buy ⁠— or more likely build ⁠— a new property in the city.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Biden-Harris campaign announces tribal nations plan

Updated: The campaign’s plan for tribal nations, released Thursday, outlines goals to uphold federal trust responsibilities #NativeVote20

Election 2020

by

Kirk Gaw

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris meet with tribal leaders in Phoenix

Updated: 'It could have been a lot of organizations they could have met with, and they decided to meet with us, which I think is pretty huge' #NativeVote20

Election 2020

by

CraigQuirolo

Athabascan, Iñupiat tribes sue to halt Arctic road project

'This road could change life in our region more than any other single decision in history’

Joaqlin Estus

5 Winnebago council members sworn in

Tribal council elections were held Tuesday, and the winners sworn in Wednesday

The Associated Press

Indian Country Today E-Weekly Newsletter for October 8, 2020

Check out Indian Country Today's newsletter each week. You can subscribe to our weekly email using the links below

Indian Country Today

Bill would remove barriers to federal health data

'This is an important step to ensuring that tribal communities are able to respond to public health challenges, not just COVID-19'

Cronkite News

VP Debate Takeaways: Pandemic looms over a more civil fight

Here are key early takeaways from the only vice presidential debate ahead of the Nov. 3 Election Day

The Associated Press

Indian Country headlines for Thursday

Stories we're following on Oct. 8, 2020: Biden-Harris to meet tribal leaders, Shooters to help bring down Grand Canyon bison numbers, Cheyenne River Sioux face hospital bed shortage, and much more.

Indian Country Today

Washington schools prepare to teach tribal history

The Since Time Immemorial curriculum has been integrated in districts throughout the state and tailored to the nearest tribes

The Associated Press

by

creshbunny

Differences? Yes. But largely civil debate

Presidential election is less than four weeks away

The Associated Press