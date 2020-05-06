Indian Country Today
Top Stories
News
Newscasts
Coronavirus

Miss Shoshone-Bannock spends at-home reign making masks

Cronkite News

'Most of the time, I’m sewing fashion items for people that want them. This time, I’m sewing masks for people that need them'

Madison Laberge

Cronkite News

PHOENIX – As Miss Shoshone-Bannock, Stormie Perdash has represented her people all across the United States. Now, amid the coronavirus pandemic, she’s representing them in a different way.

Growing up on the Fort Hall Reservation in Idaho, Perdash remembers just how badly she wanted the Miss Shoshone-Bannock title – or Miss Sho-Ban for short.

“She was like the coolest thing ever,” Perdash said.

She spent her preteen years on the Flathead Indian Reservation in Montana and lived in Los Angeles after graduating from high school, and figured her pageant dream was over. But last summer, she returned to Fort Hall for a visit and decided to enter the pageant for 18- to 25-year-olds – which she won.

“My first six months were amazing. I went and represented in Hawaii, South Dakota, Los Angeles,” she said in an interview. “Oh, Wisconsin! Also, our local community events – I’ve been here for those as well.

“And then COVID happened.”

Unable to travel and remaining indoors to guard her health, Perdash began making face masks after a tribal representative sought her help.

Despite no formal training, Perdash had sewn for years, mostly traditional dresses and ribbon skirts – which symbolize resilience, survival and sacredness. She’d never sewn face masks until a month ago, when she made 15 and shared them with her 39,000 followers on Instagram and more than 4,000 Twitter followers. She quickly was flooded with questions about selling the masks.

Perdash now has made close to 1,000 face masks and shipped them to Colorado, Texas, California and New York. She has even shipped a few to Canada. The $5 or $10 prices help cover supplies and shipping.

pageant
These face masks were made by Stormie Perdash, who lives near the Fort Hall Indian Reservation in Idaho. She now has made about 1,000 masks and shipped them to several states and Canada. (Photo courtesy of Stormie Perdash)

Her sister, Kree Burnett, is creating a map of all the places to which the sisters have shipped.

Perdash’s biggest worry is going to her local Walmart to get supplies. On one shopping trip, all the cotton fabric, interfacing material, elastic and ribbon were sold out. She has now turned to online retailers like Amazon.com to get supplies. She recently paid $25 for expedited shipping so she could continue making and shipping masks to those in need.

“Most of the time, I’m sewing fashion items for people that want them. This time, I’m sewing masks for people that need them,” she said.

“I tend not to think of it as helping others … but it really does. If you’re a beginner seamstress or an advanced seamstress, I encourage you to make masks.”

___

Cronkite News is reporting on acts of humanity, sharing the big and small ways people are helping each other in the era of coronavirus.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why are some planes crowded even with air travel down?

The Associated Press

Navajo Nation reports 6 more virus deaths

The Associated Press

Indigenous studies requirement is a ‘no brainer’

‘This is needed at all universities because this is all Indigenous land in Turtle Island’

Dalton Walker

Trump tours, touts mask factory — but no mask for him

The Associated Press

The second virus wave: How bad will it be as lockdowns ease?

'There will be a second wave, but the problem is to which extent. Is it a small wave or a big wave? It’s too early to say'

The Associated Press

Trump, tribal leaders talk virus, missing and murdered

President signs proclamation declaring May 5 National Missing and Murdered American Indians and Alaska Natives Awareness Day

Aliyah Chavez

by

JillChee

Lawmakers: Clinics serving Native people are teetering

Bipartisan group warns U.S. Senate leadership that financial losses tied to the pandemic are taking a major toll on Native communities' medical facilities

Joaqlin Estus

Oklahoma attorney general: Governor overstepped in deals with 2 tribes

'Because the governor lacks authority to 'enter into' the agreements he has sent to you, those agreements fail to meet the requirements ... to constitute a valid gaming compact under federal law'

The Associated Press

US, Wyoming urge rejection of ruling blocking bear hunts

Attorneys for environmental groups and some tribes say lifting protections in the Yellowstone region could have ramifications for the entire species

The Associated Press

Uniting online for missing Native women, girls

May 5 is the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Native Women and Girls

Kalle Benallie

by

Bobbie14