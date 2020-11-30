Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Minnesota gives final green light to disputed oil pipeline

In this 2018 photo, tanks stand at the Enbridge Energy terminal in Superior, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

The Associated Press

A consolidated appeal by environmental and tribal groups is also pending before the Minnesota Court of Appeals

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota regulators approved the final permit Monday for Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 crude oil pipeline replacement across northern Minnesota, giving the company the green light to begin construction on the $2.6 billion project.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency granted a construction storm water permit for the project, which was the last hurdle that Calgary, Alberta-based Enbridge needed to clear. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the independent Minnesota Public Utilities Commission gave their final approvals last week. But opponents are still fighting the project.

Enbridge said in a statement that construction can now begin, but didn’t immediately say when that would happen. It said replacing the aging pipeline, which was built in the 1960s, is the best option for protecting the environment and communities while meeting the region’s energy needs.

Two Native American tribes — the Red Lake and White Earth Bands of Chippewa — asked the PUC last week to stay its approval of the project, saying the influx of construction workers would put residents along the route at higher risk of COVID-19. A consolidated appeal by environmental and tribal groups is also pending before the Minnesota Court of Appeals.

Opponents say the project threatens spills in pristine waters where Native Americans harvest wild rice and that the Canadian tar sands oil it plans to carry would aggravate climate change.

Line 3 begins in Alberta, Canada, and clips a corner of North Dakota before crossing Minnesota on its way to Enbridge’s terminal in Superior, Wisconsin. Replacement segments in Canada, North Dakota and Wisconsin are already complete.

AP Logo little
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Native COVID survivor: ‘We are not replaceable’

Corrected: Rebecca Miles has dealt with breathing problems since childhood and was terrified she would die in her sleep

Kalle Benallie

by

jmuhj

On the front line: Diné scientist working toward COVID cure

This story was originally published in the Navajo Times

Navajo Times

India’s factory schools cut students off from family, religion and language

‘It goes without saying that none of us find any redeeming grace at all in those residential schools’

Vincent Schilling

Indian Country headlines for Monday

Stories we’re following on Nov. 30, 2020: Tribes celebrate Pebble mine decision, descendants of enslaved Muscogee (Creek) Nation seek recognition, emergency hunts in Alaska can continue, and much more

Indian Country Today

Cyber Monday support for ICT

LETTER FROM THE EDITOR

Mark Trahant

School closings leave rural students isolated

The switch to remote learning in rural New Mexico has left some students cut off from others and the grid

Associated Press

by

Bernadette c

Completed Wisconsin recount confirms Biden's win over Trump

'As we have said, the recount only served to reaffirm Joe Biden's victory in Wisconsin'

Associated Press

Gulf Coast tribes' plight illustrates saltwater crisis

'It's all working in one big circle, and it's quite heartbreaking to watch'

The Associated Press

by

nts

Billy Mills Dreamstarter Gold recipients each awarded $50K

Five Native American young professionals each receive a grant from Mills and Running Strong for American Indian Youth to help bring their dreams to life

Vincent Schilling

Navajo homes getting electricity with CARES Act funding

Navajo Tribal Utility Authority received $14.5 million from the tribe's $714 million federal CARES Act allotment to connect 510 homes

The Associated Press