Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

'Milestone' for Diné LGBTQ+

Proclamation signing of the 2020 "Diné Pride Week" on June 22 in Window Rock, Arizona. (Photo: Diné Pride)

Kalle Benallie

The Navajo Nation will recognize ‘Diné Pride Week’ every June under legislation being signed Friday

Kalle Benallie
Indian Country Today

The Navajo Nation Council is signing a resolution to officially recognize “Diné Pride Week” as a recurring celebration every third week of June.

Council Speaker Seth Damon will sign the legislation at a socially distanced event in front of the Navajo Nation Council Chamber in Window Rock, Arizona, at 9 a.m. MDT Friday. The gathering will be livestreamed on Vimeo, Youtube and Facebook.

According to the legislation documents, Diné Pride Week is aimed at recognizing and honoring the LGTBQ+ community, including two-spirit people.

The resolution states, “The Navajo Nation stands behind LGBTQ+ members and will continue to uplift all people, both young and long-lived, in their pursuit of basic civil and human rights.”

Attendees will include resolution co-sponsors Nathaniel Brown and Carl Roessel Slater, along with Alray Nelson, executive director of Diné Pride, an organization dedicated to celebrating and honoring Diné LGBTQ+.

Nelson said the group has been working on getting the legislation passed for three months with Damon and several members of the Navajo Nation Council.

“Our main goal was to ensure that we reached out to those sitting on the fence and to have a conversation about the importance of recognizing Diné Pride Week,” Nelson said.

IMG_0697
Proclamation signing of the 2020 "Diné Pride Week" on June 22 in Window Rock, Arizona. (Photo: Diné Pride)
NNflag-1
(Photo: Diné Pride)

The measure is one of many the group wants to push forward, such as changing the Diné Marriage Act of 2005 to recognize same-sex marriage and enacting safety laws to protect those who identify as LGBTQ.

Nelson said the signing of the legislation is the Navajo Nation Council’s way of saying, “We are taking the right step in a good direction for our community.”

But Nelson recounts the dissenting opinions of some tribal leaders who said the weeklong celebration of Diné Pride Week is longer than other recognized celebrations for the police force or veterans.

However, Nelson said some Navajo members of the LGBTQ community include elders, military members and those who are battling the novel coronavirus on the frontlines. And the weeklong celebration is needed.

“This is an important milestone for the Navajo people, and it’s a way for us to uplift a voice that has not necessarily been publicly heard of [by] Navajo government for a while,” he said. 

ICT Phone Logo

Kalle Benallie, Navajo, is a reporter-producer at Indian Country Today's Phoenix bureau. Follow her on Twitter: @kallebenallie or email her at kbenallie@indiancountrytoday.com.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kiowa chairman’s impeachment hearing delayed

Matthew Komalty sought an injunction over concerns about COVID-19 exposure

Gaylord News

Indian Country headlines for Thursday

News we're talking about, including NASA's Perseverance rover, the Democratic National Convention, a Navajo man's planned execution, and more

Indian Country Today

Second US virus surge hits plateau, but few experts celebrate

A third peak is possible — or even likely — given that only an estimated 10 percent of Americans have been infected so far

The Associated Press

COVID-19 cancels Wyoming hunt amid criticism

The Associated Press

North Dakota tribe orders masks after COVID-19 spike

Every resident 'needs to take this seriously!!!'

The Associated Press

Oneida tribe wins closely watched Wisconsin legal fight

Tribal sovereignty won

The Associated Press

Indian Country leaders pay tribute to John Lewis

‘I’m incredibly grateful for him and all his amazing work he did; he really made his life count’

Dalton Walker

BREAKING: Donald Trump tweets election delay idea (on a day of really bad news)

Tweet comes on a day of bad economic news — the government reported that U.S. economy shrank at a dizzying 32.9 percent annual rate in the April-June quarter

The Associated Press

Execution set for Navajo man on federal death row

The execution date is scheduled for Aug. 24 in Indiana

The Associated Press

by

anthonygchee

Tribe regains Big Sur ancestral lands

'It is our homeland, the creation story of our lives. We are so elated and grateful'

The Associated Press