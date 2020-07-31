'Milestone' for Diné LGBTQ+

The Navajo Nation will recognize ‘Diné Pride Week’ every June under legislation being signed Friday

Kalle Benallie

Indian Country Today

The Navajo Nation Council is signing a resolution to officially recognize “Diné Pride Week” as a recurring celebration every third week of June.

Council Speaker Seth Damon will sign the legislation at a socially distanced event in front of the Navajo Nation Council Chamber in Window Rock, Arizona, at 9 a.m. MDT Friday. The gathering will be livestreamed on Vimeo, Youtube and Facebook.

According to the legislation documents, Diné Pride Week is aimed at recognizing and honoring the LGTBQ+ community, including two-spirit people.

The resolution states, “The Navajo Nation stands behind LGBTQ+ members and will continue to uplift all people, both young and long-lived, in their pursuit of basic civil and human rights.”

Attendees will include resolution co-sponsors Nathaniel Brown and Carl Roessel Slater, along with Alray Nelson, executive director of Diné Pride, an organization dedicated to celebrating and honoring Diné LGBTQ+.

Nelson said the group has been working on getting the legislation passed for three months with Damon and several members of the Navajo Nation Council.

“Our main goal was to ensure that we reached out to those sitting on the fence and to have a conversation about the importance of recognizing Diné Pride Week,” Nelson said.

Proclamation signing of the 2020 "Diné Pride Week" on June 22 in Window Rock, Arizona. (Photo: Diné Pride)

(Photo: Diné Pride)

The measure is one of many the group wants to push forward, such as changing the Diné Marriage Act of 2005 to recognize same-sex marriage and enacting safety laws to protect those who identify as LGBTQ.

Nelson said the signing of the legislation is the Navajo Nation Council’s way of saying, “We are taking the right step in a good direction for our community.”

But Nelson recounts the dissenting opinions of some tribal leaders who said the weeklong celebration of Diné Pride Week is longer than other recognized celebrations for the police force or veterans.

However, Nelson said some Navajo members of the LGBTQ community include elders, military members and those who are battling the novel coronavirus on the frontlines. And the weeklong celebration is needed.

“This is an important milestone for the Navajo people, and it’s a way for us to uplift a voice that has not necessarily been publicly heard of [by] Navajo government for a while,” he said.

Kalle Benallie, Navajo, is a reporter-producer at Indian Country Today's Phoenix bureau. Follow her on Twitter: @kallebenallie or email her at kbenallie@indiancountrytoday.com.