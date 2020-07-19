Indian Country Today
Members of 4 Vermont tribes can now hunt for free

The Associated Press

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) — Members of four groups of Native Americans recognized by the state of Vermont can now hunt and fish for free.

On Tuesday, Gov. Phil Scott signed the bill passed by the Legislature that grants members of four Abenaki tribes recognized by the state to apply for free, permanent hunting and fishing licenses.

Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi’s chief Richard Maynard says about 2,500 members, or about half the state’s total, belonged to the Swanton-headquartered tribe.

Members of Vermont’s Abenaki tribes have publicly pushed for hunting and fishing rights since at least the 1970s. the St. Albans Messenger reported.

A hunting and fishing license costs residents $47 per year. Hunting prey include white-tailed deer, black bear, moose, wild turkey, other game birds and waterfowl, fur-bearers, and rabbits and snowshoe hare. 

