Mashpee Wampanoag: US Court ‘stood up for justice’

'We’re praying the Trump administration will do the right thing and stand with Mashpee'

Kolby KickingWoman

Indian Country Today

The Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe has cleared a major hurdle in its legal battle to maintain its reservation status.

A federal judge on Friday ordered the U.S. Interior Department to reexamine its previous decision taking the tribe’s more than 300 acres in Massachusetts out of trust.

“While we are pleased with the court's findings, our work is not done,” tribal Chairman Cedric Cromwell said in a statement. “The Department of Interior must now draft a positive decision for our land as instructed by Judge Friedman. We will continue to work with the Department of the Interior — and fight them if necessary — to ensure our land remains in trust.”

Cromwell told Indian Country Today that the decision marked a great day for Mashpee and that U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman stood up for justice.

“Very happy justice reigned supreme, but the battle is not over,” Cromwell said. “We’re praying the Trump administration will do the right thing and stand with Mashpee.”

Cromwell added that Friedman was very prescriptive in his instructions that the Trump administration must go back and correctly apply a 2014 “M-Opinion.”

The tribe was notified on March 27 that the Interior Department was taking its Massachusetts land out of trust.

A recent hearing in the case focused largely on whether the tribe was “under federal jurisdiction” before the 1934 Indian Reorganization Act.

An attorney for the Cape Cod-based tribe, Tami Azorsky, argued that the evidence put forward by the Mashpee Wampanoag showing it was under federal jurisdiction is the type of evidence that the Interior Department has used in the past to award that distinction. It includes federal reports, census records and proof of tribal members’ attendance to Bureau of Indian Affairs schools like Carlisle Indian School.

“When viewed in context and that together they are the types of evidence that in other cases the Secretary determined the tribe was ‘under federal jurisdiction,’ but in this instance dismissed each individually,” Azorsky said at a May hearing.

Azorsky added that the Interior Department has an obligation and responsibility to protect tribes.

Sara Costello, representing the Interior Department, told the judge during the hearing that the administrative record from prior court cases was on the side of the department. She said the tribe failed to meet the requirements of being “under federal jurisdiction” before the 1934 law, which was aimed at decreasing federal control of Native American affairs and increasing self-governance.

Lawyers representing the tribe have said the impacts of losing its reservation status would have been devastating, including the loss of access to crucial economic development, education, social services and health programs, to a reduced ability to battle the coronavirus.

Cromwell said he is “tired” but is “still in the ring.” He noted that 2020 happens to be the 400th anniversary of the landing of the Mayflower on Plymouth Rock.

In a time of protests and a pandemic, the people and lands are speaking up, he said over the phone Friday evening. “Let freedom ring.”

