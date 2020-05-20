Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe returns to court

A federal judge will hear arguments Wednesday on a motion in the Cape Cod-based tribe's legal battle over its reservation status

Kolby KickingWoman

Indian Country Today

Another week, another Indian Country court case that has made national headlines.

On Wednesday, a U.S. District Court judge in Washington, D.C., is scheduled to hear arguments on a motion in a case involving whether the federal government can revoke the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe’s reservation status.

The tribe was notified on March 27 that the U.S. Interior Department would be taking its more than 300 acres in Massachusetts out of trust.

On March 30, the tribe asked the court for an emergency injunction and restraining order that would prevent Interior Secretary David Bernhardt from “disestablishing” its reservation. Tribes have the authority to tax, develop and manage reservation land, or land held in trust.

Lawyers representing the Mashpee Wampanoag say the impacts of the department’s decision would be devastating for the tribe.

“The Mashpee’s sovereignty, jurisdiction, economy, health, culture and spiritual life would be dealt an irrecoverable blow if the Secretary has his way,” the court filing reads. “If the Secretary’s arbitrary and unilateral directive is not enjoined, the harms run the gamut from the loss of access to crucial economic development, education, social services and health programs, to a reduced ability to battle the COVID-19 virus, to the loss of a crucial economic project that will never come back, to the likely consequential loss of the Tribe’s ancestral lands and spiritual home.”

An Interior Department spokesman, Conner Swanson, previously told The Associated Press that a recent federal court decision required the agency to remove special land designations that were bestowed in 2015 under then-President Barack Obama. The agency contends the tribe was not under federal jurisdiction in 1934 when the Indian Reorganization Act was enacted.

The U.S. Court of Appeals in Boston in February upheld a lower court ruling declaring the federal government had not been authorized to take land into trust for the Cape Cod-based tribe.

The Mashpee Wampanoag declined to challenge that decision but filed a separate lawsuit, which is pending before the federal judge. The United South and Eastern Tribes Sovereignty Protection Fund, an organization that represents 30 federally recognized tribes from the northeast and southern United States, recently filed a motion supporting the Mashpee Wampanoag.

Swanson has said the tribe remains federally recognized.



While the restraining order put the disestablishment on hold, the tribe remains uneasy about what may come.

Mashpee Wampanoag Tribal Chairman Cedric Cromwell addressed Indian Country in a recent video posted to Facebook. (Photo by Cedric Cromwell / Facebook)

"While the Tribe is grateful for this temporary reprieve, we remain deeply concerned about the fate of our Reservation," Chairman Cedric Cromwell said in a statement March 31. "That said, the outpouring of support from both the Native and non-Native community gives us hope, and bolsters our courage. We thank everyone who stands with Mashpee. Your support is powerful."

Mashpee lawyers argue Bernhardt’s decision to disestablish the reservation goes contrary to “longstanding policy of the Department not to take land out of trust while litigation is pending without a court order directing such action.”

Bipartisan legislation called the Mashpee Wampanoag Reservation Reaffirmation Act passed the U.S. House last year, but it has yet to be taken up by the Senate.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to indiancountrytoday.com for updates on this court case.

Kolby KickingWoman, Blackfeet/A'aniih is a reporter/producer for Indian Country Today. He is from the great state of Montana and currently reports and lives in Washington, D.C. Follow him on Twitter - @KDKW_406. Email - kkickingwoman@indiancountrytoday.com

Support Indian Country Today by becoming a member. Click here.

_

The Associated Press contributed to this report.