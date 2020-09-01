Indian Country Today
Man sought in New Mexico sex assault

Indian Country Today

Any member of the public with information is asked to contact the FBI

The FBI and Pueblo of Jemez Police Department are looking for Edward Ray Loretto, who is accused of raping a 15-year-old girl on July 27 or 28 in Jemez Pueblo, New Mexico.

Authorities say Loretto, 39, has a 2½-inch scar above his left eye and should be considered armed and dangerous.

A federal arrest warrant has been issued for Loretto. He has been charged with offenses committed in Indian Country, aggravated sexual abuse of a child and sexual abuse of a minor.

Loretto has previously resided in Jemez Pueblo and Albuquerque.

Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Height: 5'11"
Weight: 220 to 230 pounds
Sex: Male
Race: Native American, member of Jemez Pueblo

Any person with information about Loretto's whereabouts is not advised to approach him but should instead call the FBI at (505) 889-1300, or go online to tips.fbi.gov.

As of publishing time, authorities are not aware if Loretto has a previous record or an attorney. 

