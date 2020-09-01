Man sought in New Mexico sex assault
Indian Country Today
The FBI and Pueblo of Jemez Police Department are looking for Edward Ray Loretto, who is accused of raping a 15-year-old girl on July 27 or 28 in Jemez Pueblo, New Mexico.
Authorities say Loretto, 39, has a 2½-inch scar above his left eye and should be considered armed and dangerous.
A federal arrest warrant has been issued for Loretto. He has been charged with offenses committed in Indian Country, aggravated sexual abuse of a child and sexual abuse of a minor.
Loretto has previously resided in Jemez Pueblo and Albuquerque.
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Height: 5'11"
Weight: 220 to 230 pounds
Sex: Male
Race: Native American, member of Jemez Pueblo
Any person with information about Loretto's whereabouts is not advised to approach him but should instead call the FBI at (505) 889-1300, or go online to tips.fbi.gov.
As of publishing time, authorities are not aware if Loretto has a previous record or an attorney.