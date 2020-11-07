Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Man at center of tribal sovereignty ruling again convicted

The Associated Press

Jimcy McGirt’s attorney said the verdict will be appealed

Associated Press

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A citizen of the Seminole Nation has been convicted in federal court of sexually assaulting a child after the U.S. Supreme Court in July ruled that Oklahoma prosecutors did not have authority to pursue charges against American Indians in parts of the state.

Court records show Jimcy McGirt, 72, was convicted Friday in U.S. District Court in Muskogee on two counts of sexual abuse and one count of sexual contact.

Prosecutors say McGirt faces 30 years to life in prison on the federal conviction. A sentencing date was not set.

McGirt’s attorney, Richard O’Carroll, told the Tulsa World that the verdict will be appealed.

McGirt was convicted in a state court and sentenced to 500 years in prison in 1997 for the assaults that occurred on Muscogee (Creek) Nation land.

The Supreme Court ruled that the tribe's reservation had never been disestablished and either federal courts or tribal nations have jurisdiction over crimes committed by or against Native Americans on tribal land, not the state.

A federal grand jury in September indicted McGirt on federal counts.

AP Logo little
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indian Country Today election coverage

Updated: Results from Election Day and #NativeVote20 impact

Indian Country Today

Joe Biden wins; will be 46th president

Updated: Pennsylvania call puts the former Vice President over the top with 273 electoral votes

The Associated Press

The Native vote turned out ... so today it's celebration

Tribal nations congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris

Election 2020

Kamala Harris becomes first Black woman, South Asian elected VP

Harris made history Saturday

The Associated Press

Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of November 07, 2020

What you, our Indian Country Today readers, read most

Vincent Schilling

Suspended animation: Count drags on as Biden nears victory

Update: The uncertainty left Americans across the nation checking for updates to a vote count that, for many, appeared to inch along

The Associated Press

Meet the Native contestants for Miss USA, Miss Teen USA

Miss Oklahoma Mariah Jane Davis is Choctaw, and Miss Teen Maine Grace Morey is Passamaquoddy

Vincent Schilling

Native candidates score in legislative, other bids

Updated with latest results: Tribal citizens achieve milestones in races for legislatures, county office, state Supreme Court  #NativeVote20

Election 2020

by

caniscandida

David Katzeek leaves legacy of revitalized language, culture

‘He had this vision of what needed to be accomplished for the renaissance of Tlingit culture'

Joaqlin Estus

by

caniscandida

Steps taken to create Alaska regional tribal government

The Associated Press