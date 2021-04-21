Lummi Nation totem pole making journey to Biden

Lummi Nation totem pole making journey to Biden

The journey, called the Red Road to DC, will culminate in early June in Washington, D.C.
Author:
Publish date:

Lummi Nation elder Lucille Spencer prays over a nearly 25-foot totem pole, to be gifted from the tribe to the administration of President Joe Biden, in view of Mount Baker, background, shortly after the pole was moved from a carving shed Monday, April 19, 2021, on the Lummi Reservation, near Bellingham, Washington. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

The journey, called the Red Road to DC, will culminate in early June in Washington, D.C.

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A totem pole carved at the Lummi Nation from a 400-year-old red cedar will begin a cross-country journey next month, evoking an urgent call to protect sacred lands and waters of Indigenous people.

The journey, called the Red Road to DC, will culminate in early June in Washington, D.C., The Seattle Times reported.

The expedition will start at the Lummi Nation outside Bellingham, Washington, and will make stops at Nez Perce traditional lands; Bears Ears National Monument in Utah; the Grand Canyon; Chaco Canyon, New Mexico; the Black Hills of South Dakota; and the Missouri River, at the crossing of the Dakota Access Pipeline, where thousands protested its construction near Native lands.

This fall, the pole will be featured at the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian. A special exhibition was developed by The Natural History Museum and House of Tears Carvers at the Lummi Nation, which is gifting the pole to the Biden administration.

Head carver and Lummi tribal citizen Jewell Praying Wolf James said he and a team ranging in age from 4 to 70 carved the pole beginning this winter.

They carved the pole one figure at a time, led by spirit, inspiration and dreams, James said. The figures include Chinook salmon, a wolf, a bear, an eagle diving to Earth, and even a child in jail — a reference to children presently incarcerated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

AP Logo little

Lummi Nation elder Lucille Spencer prays over a nearly 25-foot totem pole, to be gifted from the tribe to the administration of President Joe Biden, in view of Mount Baker, background, shortly after the pole was moved from a carving shed Monday, April 19, 2021, on the Lummi Reservation, near Bellingham, Wash. The pole, carved from a 400-year old red cedar, will make a journey from the reservation past sacred indigenous sites, before arriving in Washington, D.C., in early June. Organizers said that the totem pole is a reminder to leaders to honor the rights of Indigenous people and their sacred sites. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
News

Lummi Nation totem pole making journey to Biden

The black-and-white portrait of a teenage girl from Phoenix’s Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community is a break from historic photos that “romanticize Native people and kind of keep us in a time capsule,” the artists say. (Photo by Sofia Fuentes/Cronkite News)
Lifestyle

Honoring resilience, spirit and future of Salt River people

Washington state Rep. Debra Lekanoff, Tlingit and Aleut. (Photo courtesy of Lekanoff's Facebook page)
News

Evening briefs in Indian Country

ICT Black Logo
Outside

US takes steps to protect electric system

In this Oct. 5, 2016, file photo, heavy equipment is seen at a site where sections of the Dakota Access pipeline were being buried near the town of St. Anthony in Morton County, N.D. The Texas-based developer of the Dakota Access oil pipeline says it has complied with terms of a 2017 agreement settling allegations it violated North Dakota rules during construction, though state regulators are seeking more information. Energy Transfer Partners was accused of removing too many trees and improperly handling a pipeline route change after discovering Native American artifacts. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)
News

DAPL: Shutdown would cause dire financial effects

Demonstrators gather outside the Hennepin County Government Center, Monday, March 8, 2021, in Minneapolis where the trial for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin began with jury selection. Chauvin is charged with murder in the death of George Floyd during an arrest last May in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
News

Derek Chauvin verdict: ‘Our work is not done’

Pascua Yaqui tribal officials are raising a new argument in their two-year fight to reinstate an early voting site on the reservation, saying the COVID-19 pandemic makes it essential. The county recorder disagrees, and now the tribe is trying to enlist the support of county supervisors. (Photo by Erik (HASH) Hersman/Creative Commons)
News

Montana Democratic Party challenges changes to voter ID laws

Native Poet Elise Paschen
Newscasts

Elise Paschen and her tree agreement

The sun rises over the Navajo Nation Reservation, which is the size of West Virginia but is home to just 173,000 people. The COVID-19 death rate on the reservation is greater than that of any U.S. state. (Photo by Megan Marples/Cronkite News)
News

Navajo Nation's first 2021 Hantavirus case