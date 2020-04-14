'Lost confidence' plus claims of unfair diversion for $8 billion fund

Breaking: Midwest leaders say assistant Interior secretary favors Alaska Native corporation over the tribal governments

A group of tribal leaders from North Dakota, South Dakota and Nebraska is calling for the removal of Tara Sweeney from the position of assistant secretary of Indian Affairs in the Interior Department over the inclusion of Alaska Native corporations in emergency money for tribes.

The Great Plains Tribal Chairmen’s Association Inc. contends Alaska Native corporations are not tribes and should not be allotted any of the $8 billion set aside for them by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

In a letter to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, the tribal association’s chairman, Harold Frazier, Cheyenne River Sioux, and vice chairman, Harold Robert Flying Hawk, Yankton Sioux, wrote:

“She [Sweeney] has lost the confidence of Indian tribes. Charged with a large public trust, she unfairly sought to divert emergency Tribal Government resources to state-chartered for-profit corporations owned by Alaska Native shareholders, including her and her family,” the letter stated. “She seeks to deny the very existence of Indian country.”

The chairmen said that Sweeney is "clearly an interested party." The letter said she she was testifying in her confirmation hearing she said: "For those who may fear that I am too Alaskan-centric or I don't have any lower 48 experience, I want to dispel that myth."

However the chairmen's group called that "not true."

"She's working to pull a money grab" for the Alaska Native corporations.

The association is made up of more than a dozen tribal chairmen and presidents from 16 tribes.

Sweeney, Inupiaq, is the former vice president of the Arctic Slope Regional Corporation, a for-profit company created under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act of 1971. Arctic Slope is the wealthiest of the 12 existing regional Native corporations, with $3 billion in annual revenues from oil and gas-related assets in 2018.

The CARES Act uses the definition of tribes set out in another law, the Indian Self-Determination Act, which includes Native corporations. In addition to Alaska’s 12 regional corporations, 200 village corporations are also eligible for funds from the same $8 billion pot as 574 federally recognized tribes, including 229 Alaska Native villages.

The group also says when she was being considered for the job she promised to recuse herself from decisions about Alaska Native corporations.

In a separate letter, the Cheyanne River Sioux Tribe stated, "Sweeney said she'd represent Indian country, but when push comes to shove she's working for Alaska Native Corporations, not tribes. She doesn't want to count reservations, but she wants to count 45 Million acres of ANC fee land. In Venetie, the Supreme Court ruled its [sic] not Indian country. It is time for her to go back to the private sector."

By treaty and extensive legal precedents, tribal lands are protected under federal law and not subject to taxation. Alaska Native corporations have fee simple title; they own their lands outright. The guidelines allow lands owned by the corporations — but not reservation and trust land owned by tribes — to be considered in decisions about how much money is allotted."

The vast majority of tribal land in the United States, some 56 million acres, is trust land.

This is a developing story that will be updated.