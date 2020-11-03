Indian Country Today
Lone Senate hopeful: Native voices needed

Election 2020

Paulette Jordan, Coeur d’Alene, is running against a GOP incumbent in Idaho, while independent Mark Charles, Diné, is seeking the presidency  #NativeVote20

Kolby KickingWoman
Indian Country Today

Election Day is finally here, and Native candidates are running for public office up and down the ballot. One hundred and eleven to be exact.

When it comes to Congress, 13 Native candidates are contending for 11 seats in the U.S. House, and there is one Senate hopeful.

On what will be a historic day for Native representation in national politics, Paulette Jordan, Coeur d’Alene Tribe, is looking to become the first Native woman elected to the Senate.

The Idaho Native faces an uphill battle as she challenges Republican incumbent Sen. Jim Risch in a historically conservative state. The Democratic Party is looking to flip several Senate seats to take control of the chamber.

Paulette Jordan, Coeur d’Alene, at the National Congress of American Indians Executive Council Winter Session in Washington, D.C., on February 2020. (Photo by Jourdan Bennett-Begaye, Indian Country Today)
Paulette Jordan at the National Congress of American Indians Executive Council Winter Session in Washington, D.C., in February. (Photo by Jourdan Bennett-Begaye, Indian Country Today, File)

If former Vice President Joe Biden wins the presidency, they would only need to gain three seats as Kamala Harris would break any ties in the Senate in her role as vice president. If Trump wins, they would need to net four seats.

Jordan says she is the best candidate for Idaho because she rises above the hyper-partisanship that plagues the nation’s capital and believes that now, more than ever, Indigenous voices need to be in places of authority.

“They're relying on responsible leadership, and responsible leadership is going to come through my Indigenous voice. And because I'm not beholden to any party, not beholden to any corporation, not beholden to any money,” Jordan told Indian Country Today. “My voice is sincerely attached to what is good for everyone, all walks of life and of course, nature.”

When Risch last ran in 2014, he won by 30.6 percentage points. In fact, Idaho hasn’t had a Democratic senator since 1981.

Mark Charles

Mark Charles 10
Mark Charles (Photo by Jourdan Bennett-Begaye, Indian Country Today, File)

Meanwhile, independent Mark Charles, Diné, is seeking the presidency and appears on the ballot in one state, Colorado, according to his website. He's also encouraging supporters to vote via write-in in the more than two-dozen states where he's eligible and in Washington, D.C.

Independent candidates can typically petition each state to have their names on the general election ballot, but the process is complicated, and states can differ on requirements like deadlines, signatures needed and fees. 

Charles, a son of a Navajo man and a American-Dutch woman, announced his presidential campaign in May 2019, with a focus on explaining what the Constitution's “We the People” really means.

“I am working hard to help you understand that the changes I'm advocating for are not that radical, and they're not unreasonable,” he previously told Indian Country Today. “I am seeking to rebuild a nation where 'we the people' truly means all the people.”

Charles grew up in Gallup, New Mexico, a Navajo Nation border town. He is of Christian faith and is a former pastor. He lives in Washington, D.C., and is a speaker, activist and author.

ICT Phone Logo

Kolby KickingWoman, Blackfeet/A'aniih is a reporter/producer for Indian Country Today. He is from the great state of Montana and currently reports for the Washington Bureau. For hot sports takes and too many Lakers tweets, follow him on Twitter - @KDKW_406. Email - kkickingwoman@indiancountrytoday.com

