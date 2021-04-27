Line 3 pipeline opposition quiet in Canada

APTN National News

It’s a pipeline that stretches across three provinces from Alberta to Manitoba before entering the United States.

The Enbridge Line 3 pipeline is going to carry tar sands bitumen and the project has gone on with little opposition in Canada.

That’s not the case in the United States.

After the pipeline leaves Manitoba, it ends up at the mouth of Lake Superior in Wisconsin.

There’s been Native American-led protests regularly over the last several years, including recently with actress Jane Fonda.

But despite the protests, Enbridge has been able to avoid another brutal clash that was seen at Standing Rock over the Dakota Access Pipeline a few years ago.

According to Mary Annette Pember, a national correspondent with Indian Country Today, that’s because Enbridge has used its deep pockets and clever messaging.

“What they’ve done is pretty effectively divided the community, they’ve offered a whole lot of money and some tribes have accepted,” said Pember on Nation to Nation.

Pember recently wrote about how Line 3 has divided Indigenous lands and people.