‘Like’ your favorite hoop dancer

Eddie Swimmer, 30th annual Heard Museum World Championship Hoop Dance Contest, Phoenix, Feb. 8, 2020. (Photo by Dalton Walker, Indian Country Today)

Dalton Walker

Vote now for viewer's choice award

It’s hoop dance championship week and fans can help decide the event’s first-ever viewer’s choice award.

The popular weekend competition held annually at the Heard Museum in Phoenix has shifted virtual in 2021 because of the pandemic. This year, the virtual event is set for Feb. 13 and will premiere at 1 p.m. Eastern Time. For details, click here.

(Previous: Hoop is where the heart is)

As part of this year’s competition, participants submitted a short video of them hoop dancing. Videos show participants dancing outdoors and from a variety of locations.

Leading up to Saturday’s event, fans can vote, or in this case, “Like,” their favorite video posted on on the museum’s YouTube page. So a Google account is needed to give a thumbs up. Voting is broken down into four categories — youth, teen, adult and senior — and each division winner will receive a $250 viewer’s choice award.

“You can check out all your favorite dancers, and meet some new ones in the process,” read a Heard Museum news release.

Here’s how to watch each hoop dancer:

Youth Division

Teen Division

Adult Division

Senior Division

ICT Phone Logo

Dalton Walker, Red Lake Anishinaabe, is the deputy managing editor at Indian Country Today. Follow him on Twitter: @daltonwalker Walker is based in Phoenix and enjoys Arizona winters.

Indian Country Today is a nonprofit news organization. Will you support our work? All of our content is free. There are no subscriptions or costs. And we have hired more Native journalists in the past year than any news organization ─ and with your help we will continue to grow and create career paths for our people. Support Indian Country Today for as little as $10.

