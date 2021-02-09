‘Like’ your favorite hoop dancer

Vote now for viewer's choice award

It’s hoop dance championship week and fans can help decide the event’s first-ever viewer’s choice award.

The popular weekend competition held annually at the Heard Museum in Phoenix has shifted virtual in 2021 because of the pandemic. This year, the virtual event is set for Feb. 13 and will premiere at 1 p.m. Eastern Time. For details, click here.

As part of this year’s competition, participants submitted a short video of them hoop dancing. Videos show participants dancing outdoors and from a variety of locations.

Leading up to Saturday’s event, fans can vote, or in this case, “Like,” their favorite video posted on on the museum’s YouTube page. So a Google account is needed to give a thumbs up. Voting is broken down into four categories — youth, teen, adult and senior — and each division winner will receive a $250 viewer’s choice award.

“You can check out all your favorite dancers, and meet some new ones in the process,” read a Heard Museum news release.

Here’s how to watch each hoop dancer:

Youth Division

Teen Division

Adult Division

Senior Division

