Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Leech Lake homelands returned

Leech Lake band of Ojibwe logo. (Photo courtesy of Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe website)

Dalton Walker

'Miigwech to everyone involved in getting this historic legislation passed'

Dalton Walker
Indian Country Today

Nearly 12,000 acres taken from the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe in the 1940s and 1950s will be returned.

Legislation that called for the Chippewa National Forest to transfer 11,760 acres to the Interior Department to be held in trust for the northern Minnesota tribe is now law.

The House unanimously passed the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Reservation Restoration Act in early December, and the Senate approved the bill in 2019. The measure was then presented to President Donald Trump, who had 10 days to sign or veto it.

On Wednesday, the president signed the bill into law, the tribe announced on Facebook.

"Miigwech to everyone involved in getting this historic legislation passed!" the post said.

The legislation was written by Rep. Betty McCollum and U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, both Minnesota Democrats.

Leech Lake Chairman Faron Jackson said the measure will enable the tribe to build housing and counter issues highlighted by the pandemic.

The Leech Lake reservation was established through treaties and executive orders from 1855 to 1874.

(Previous story: Restoring the Leech Lake homelands)

In the 1940s and '50s, 11,760 acres were taken without consent from the tribe or individual allottees. The Bureau of Indian Affairs wrongly interpreted an Interior directive that led it to believe it had the authority to sell tribal land without consent, according to the tribe.

Leech Lake holds the smallest percentage of reservation land of tribes in Minnesota, and the county, state and federal government owns more than half of the original land, according to the history of Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe listed on the tribe’s website. Seventy-five percent of the national forest is within the reservation.

ICT Phone Logo

Dalton Walker, Red Lake Anishinaabe, is a national correspondent at Indian Country Today. Follow him on Twitter: @daltonwalker Walker is based in Phoenix and enjoys Arizona winters.

Indian Country Today is a nonprofit news organization. Will you support our work? All of our content is free. There are no subscriptions or costs. And we have hired more Native journalists in the past year than any news organization ─ and with your help we will continue to grow and create career paths for our people. Support Indian Country Today for as little as $10.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

40+ gift ideas that are Indigenius

Updated: An online guide to shopping Indigenous this holiday season

Indian Country Today

by

IamWind

Coalition sues to block logging in Alaska rainforest

‘…my bloodline is Indigenous to this land; its DNA is my DNA’

Joaqlin Estus

Hank Adams: Indian Country’s prolific genius

‘Leadership is not the person who holds the office, but there are leaders who act through the agency of others’

Mark Trahant

'I’ll be fierce for all of us'

Updated: Rep. Deb Haaland is poised to become the first Native American to lead a Cabinet agency

Aliyah Chavez

by

macblackwolf

Indian Country headlines for Wednesday

Stories we’re following on Dec. 23: Senate passes on Lumbee Recognition Act; New Indigenous film projects in works; deadliest year in U.S. history; NAJA scholarship; and more

Indian Country Today

Who will be the 'next great NDN baker'?

Miss Indian World Cheyenne Kippenberger hosts virtual Christmas cake decorating competition through Wednesday

Aliyah Chavez

‘Reconnect with sacred sites’

Honoring ancient celestial events, like the winter solstice and the Great Conjunction, moves us forward

Mary Annette Pember

Navajo officials urge COVID vigilance over holidays

'We saw a spike in new COVID-19 cases following Thanksgiving, so we want to avoid that happening again'

The Associated Press

by

Youdumbinotfrom_kiki

Vaccines reach hard-hit Native communities

Native Americans have been disproportionately sickened and killed by the coronavirus pandemic

The Associated Press

by

WSullivan

Indian Country headlines for Tuesday

Stories we’re following for Dec. 22: New COVID-19 relief money; Hawaii volcano erupts; crucial Alaska Native traditions at risk; Standing Rock citizen opens up NBA season; and more

Indian Country Today