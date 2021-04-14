Lawmakers discuss bill trying to save Oak Flat

Lawmakers discuss bill trying to save Oak Flat

Arizona mayor pushed members of Congress to oppose the bill, saying residents cannot fully realize plans without the mine and its financial support
Author:
Publish date:

This 2015 photo shows in the distance, part of the Resolution Copper Mining land-swap project in Superior, Arizona. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Arizona mayor pushed members of Congress to oppose the bill, saying residents cannot fully realize plans without the mine and its financial support

The mayor of a small community in Arizona's copper corridor likes to think of Superior as a town with a mine, not a mining town.

Neither can be a reality if Congress passes a bill to rescind a land exchange for what would be one of the largest copper mining operations in the U.S.

Superior Mayor Mila Besich pushed members of Congress on Tuesday to oppose the bill, saying residents cannot fully realize plans for a community center, economic development and tourism that draws on its mountainous surroundings without the mine and its financial support.

“Our strategy has always been that ore body is going to be mined at some point, and we need to be as smart as possible, and we need to actively participate in these very large and complex federal processes,” she recently told The Associated Press. “We are who we are, and mining belongs in this part of the state, whether we like it or not.”

(Related: USDA puts brakes on Oak Flat transfer - for now)

Resolution Copper, a joint venture of global mining giants Rio Tinto and BHP, was set to receive a parcel of land known as Oak Flat in the Tonto National Forest in mid-March. Then, the Biden administration pulled back an environmental review that triggered a 60-day clock for the land exchange so it can consult further with tribes that hold the land sacred.

At least three lawsuits also are challenging the land exchange, approved as part of a must-pass defense bill in 2014. Democratic U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva of Arizona is sponsoring the bill to rescind the land exchange. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont Democrat, has introduced a companion bill in the Senate.

(Related: Bill would reverse Oak Flat land swap)

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and the United Steelworkers union are among those who have touted the jobs that mining could bring and the revenue. The union also saw it as part of a solution to climate change in written testimony to the House Subcommittee for Indigenous People of the United States.

“Copper is an important material that will play a key role in technologies that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve efficiency in ways that are necessary for a future that mitigates the worst impacts of climate change,” said the group's legislative director, Roy Houseman Jr.

File photo: Wendsler Nosie, Sr. speaks with Apache activists in a rally to save Oak Flat, land near Superior, Ariz., sacred to Western Apache tribes, in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 22, 2015. The land sits on top of a large copper deposit and Resolution Copper Mine enlisted the help of Sen. John McCain. McCain, R-Arz., who attached a provision into a defense bill in December 2014 that transferred 2,400 acres of federal land to them in exchange for 5,300 acres of land owned by the company. McCain heralded the bill as a compromise that protects 800 acres of sacred land along Apache Leap, allows access to Oak Flats campgrounds and requires the mine to undergo an Environmental Impact Statement before it receives the land. (AP Photo/Molly Riley)

Others are concerned about the amount of water the mine would use at a time when Arizona and the broader Southwest region are locked in a drought, potentially impacting aquifers and waterways.

“How can this fit in Arizona's long-term future?” said Shan Lewis, president of the Inter Tribal Council of Arizona and vice chairman of the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe. “The answer is it can't. Perhaps the mine can bring short-term jobs to the area but at what cost?”

For Fawn Sharp, president of the National Congress of American Indians, there is no compromise that would allow mining and protect a site known as Oak Flat that's central to the spiritual and cultural wellbeing of Apaches. She said it's unconscionable to suggest balance.

“If we can monetize our spiritual health, if we can monetize that which the creator gifted us, if we can monetize our very identity, clearly that would create a path where Indigenous peoples would risk even surviving another generation,” said Sharp, who also is president of the Quinault Indian Nation.

Besich said she can't refute what tribes hold sacred, just as tribes can't speak for Superior. She and several other mayors and elected officials wrote to President Joe Biden last month, saying they're “gravely concerned” that delaying the copper mine will cause irreparable harm to the region and their way of life.

She said she's aware of the risks associated with mining, and the boom-and-bust nature of the industry, hence the focus on diversifying the town's economy.

So far, Resolution Copper has invested in the town's school, a community and business center, and advertising, Besich said. Without the financial boost from the mine, Superior will have a harder time building its reputation as a tourist spot, buying property, restoring buildings and keeping its residents at home.

“This would really set us back probably two decades at this point if we had to start all over again,” Besich said.

AP Logo little

Mount Rushmore (National Park Service)
News

Evening briefs in Indian Country

This June 15, 2015, file photo shows in the distance, part of the Resolution Copper Mining land-swap project in Superior, Ariz. A group of Apaches who have tried for years to reverse a land swap in Arizona that will make way for one of the largest and deepest copper mines in the U.S. sued the federal government Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Apache Stronghold argues in the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Arizona that the U.S. Forest Service cannot legally transfer land to international mining company Rio Tinto in exchange for eight parcels the company owns around Arizona. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
News

Lawmakers discuss bill trying to save Oak Flat

President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House, in Washington on Friday, Feb. 5. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Outside

US to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11

In this image from video, Barry Brodd, a use of force expert testifies as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)
Outside

Expert says cop was justified in pinning down George Floyd

Lt. Cmdr. Earnest Edwin Evans at the commissioning ceremony for the USS Johnston in Oct. 27, 1943. He was the destroyer’s commander until she was sunk in the Battle of Samar on Oct. 25, 1944, and was lost with the ship. (Photo courtesy of Cherokee Phoenix)
News

Sunken warship commanded by Cherokee found

This Sept. 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a clinician preparing to administer investigational Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. Johnson & Johnson's long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine appears to protect against symptomatic illness with just one shot – not as strong as some two-shot rivals but still potentially helpful for a world in dire need of more doses. Johnson & Johnson said Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 that in the U.S. and seven other countries, the first single-shot vaccine appears 66 percent effective overall at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19. It was more protective against severe symptoms, 85 percent. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)
News

IHS, tribes ‘pause’ J&J vaccine

04-13-21 thumbnail
Newscasts

An existential threat to Northwest tribes

Knoxville police work the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School Monday, April 12, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Outside

Resource officer shot at Tennessee high school recovering

A demonstrator heckles authorities who advanced into a gas station after issuing orders for crowds to disperse during a protest against the police shooting of Daunte Wright, late Monday, April 12, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Outside

Minnesota cop resigns after fatally shooting Daunte Wright