Lawmakers demand answers in birthing center closure

Eight of Arizona’s 11 congressional delegates asked for additional information about the shutdown and what the Indian Health Service is doing to help affected patients

Dalton Walker

Indian Country Today

A bipartisan group of Arizona lawmakers is demanding answers from the leader of the Indian Health Service after one of its largest hospitals stopped offering birthing services.

The Phoenix Indian Medical Center, which operates under the federal agency, shut down its inpatient obstetrics services Aug. 26. The closure was sudden and without public notice, leaving dozens of moms scrambling to find birthing services elsewhere.

On Friday, after Indian Country Today reported on the shutdown, the hospital posted on its Facebook page that its delivery services were put on hold. It also updated its website to say obstetrical services are being diverted to alternate care facilities.

In an Oct. 21 letter to Indian Health Service Director Michael Weahkee, eight of Arizona’s 11 congressional delegates asked for additional information about the closure and what the Indian Health Service is providing for affected patients.

“In light of the significant impact this could have on Native American families in our state and throughout the region, we are requesting further information about the closure and when Indian Health Service (HIS) expects to resume these services at PIMC or an alternative facility,” the letter said.

The lawmakers noted they were especially concerned with ensuring that affected Native mothers were receiving “sufficient outreach and support from IHS, and experience affordable and high-quality continuity of care.”

Indian Health Service officials briefed the Arizona delegation in September of the closure, according to the letter.

(Previous: Birthing center closure: ‘My baby and I felt abandoned’)

It was signed by Rep. Ruben Gallego, chairman of the Subcommittee for Indigenous Peoples; Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Martha McSally; and Reps. Raúl Grijalva, Tom O'Halleran, David Schweikert, Greg Stanton and Ann Kirkpatrick.

“I’m very concerned about the closure of PIMC’s birthing center, especially amid a pandemic that has made it more important than ever for Native people to access quality health care,” Gallego said in a statement. “IHS must ensure that this closure is short-lived and that all those families who are affected receive proactive outreach and continuity of care, and that they have their costs covered.”

Rep. Ruben Gallego (Photo courtesy of House Committee on Natural Resources: Democrats, File)

In a statement last week, the Indian Health Service said the closure is temporary and related to “facility infrastructure, equipment and challenges with staffing.” It did not answer questions about how the hospital is advising mothers-to-be who rely on its inpatient obstetrics services.

The Phoenix Indian Health Center, near downtown, provides health care and community health services to more than 140,000 people from the greater Phoenix area.

It has offered prenatal and birthing service for decades.

Dalton Walker, Red Lake Anishinaabe, is a national correspondent at Indian Country Today. Follow him on Twitter: @daltonwalker Walker is based in Phoenix and enjoys Arizona winters.

Indian Country Today is a nonprofit news organization. Will you support our work? All of our content is free. There are no subscriptions or costs. And we have hired more Native journalists in the past year than any news organization ─ and with your help we will continue to grow and create career paths for our people. Support Indian Country Today for as little as $10.