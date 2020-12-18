Indian Country Today
Latest from Navajo: 287 more COVID cases

In this April 16 photo, Korene Atene, a certified nursing assistant with the Monument Valley Health Center, gets information from people lined up to get tested for COVID-19 outside the center in Oljato-Monument Valley, San Juan County. (Photo by Kristin Murphy, Deseret News via AP, File)

The Associated Press

More than 186,000 people on the vast reservation have been tested, and nearly 11,000 have recovered, health officials say

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials on Thursday reported 287 new COVID-19 cases and one new related death. 

In all, the tribe now has reported 20,395 coronavirus cases resulting in 732 deaths since the pandemic began.

Health officials said more than 186,000 people on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah have been tested and nearly 11,000 have recovered from COVID-19.

Navajo Department of Health officials said 77 communities on the reservation still have uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus.

Tribal officials have said nearly all intensive care unit beds on the reservation are being used as COVID-19 cases surge.

The Navajo Nation remains in a three-week lockdown that requires all residents to remain home at all times with the exception of essential workers who are required to report to work, cases of emergencies, and to obtain essential items such as food, water and medicine.

On Thursday, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer distributed food packages at Birdsprings Chapter and Indian Wells Chapter.

