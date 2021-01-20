Lakota woman among Trump’s clemency action

'She has had an exemplary prison record and has tutored and mentored other prisoners'

Dalton Walker

Indian Country Today

A Lakota woman was among those granted clemency by President Donald J. Trump before he left office Wednesday.

Lavonne Roach, 56, has served 23 years of a 30-year drug-related sentence, according to the White House.

“She has had an exemplary prison record and has tutored and mentored other prisoners,” read a brief explanation given by the White House. “Ms. Roach has a strong family support system to help her transition back into the community.”

The last-minute clemency action follows separate waves of pardons over the past month for Trump associates convicted in the FBI’s Russia investigation as well as for the father of his son-in-law.

Roach was listed among 73 pardons and 70 commuted sentences that were issued by Trump. Among the pardons include Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon and rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black.

Trump did not pardon himself, despite speculation that he would, in the face of potential federal investigations. He had previously asserted that he had the authority to do so. He also did not pardon his children or his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

The final list was full of more conventional candidates whose cases had been championed by criminal justice activists.

In February 2020, Trump granted clemency for Crystal Munoz, Navajo, who had been convicted of marijuana charges and spent 12 years in prison.

(Related: Navajo woman receives clemency from President Donald Trump)

Many across Indian Country asked for Leonard Peltier’s clemency during Trump’s administration but no clemency was granted. Peltier was found guilty of first-degree murders of FBI Agents Jack Coler and Ronald Williams, according to the FBI. The agents were murdered on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota on June 26, 1975.

The non-profit Clemency for All-Non-Violent Drug Offenders Foundation, or CAN-DO, listed Roach as a mother of three and a grandmother. She was sentenced in 1997 on a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, and her clemency case was filed in 2014. She was originally scheduled to be released on January 28, 2024, according to the foundation.

Roach was among 10 clemency candidates listed by the non-profit in a news release thanking Trump.

“Lavonne has suffered the loss of both her father and mother during her incarceration,” read a news release issued by CAN-DO. “She has 3 children and 8 grandchildren who love her dearly. One daughter, Clarissa Brown, wrote and filed a compassionate release for her mother, Lavonne, which was recently granted, so either way, Lavonne hit a winning streak this week with news that opened two doors for her to walk through to gain her freedom.”

A change.org petition with 35,153 signatures asking Trump to grant Roach clemency proclaimed “victory.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Dalton Walker, Red Lake Anishinaabe, is a national correspondent at Indian Country Today. Follow him on Twitter: @daltonwalker Walker is based in Phoenix and enjoys Arizona winters.

Indian Country Today is a nonprofit news organization. Will you support our work? All of our content is free. There are no subscriptions or costs. And we have hired more Native journalists in the past year than any news organization ─ and with your help we will continue to grow and create career paths for our people. Support Indian Country Today for as little as $10.