Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Lakota lawyer to lead Agriculture tribal relations

(Photo courtesy of Heather Dawn Thompson)

Stewart Huntington

Heather Dawn Thompson will report directly to the department secretary

Stewart Huntington
Special to Indian Country Today

Heather Dawn Thompson on Monday was named director of the Office of Tribal Relations at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and, in a move that underscores the agency’s stated goal of improving nation-to-nation relations, she will report directly to the secretary.

Thompson, Cheyenne River, said she was excited to begin her new assignment.

“I’m absolutely humbled and so honored to be selected,” she said from her home in Rapid City, South Dakota. “My passion is in rural tribal economic development and tribal agriculture, so being given the opportunity to serve Indian Country in this capacity is more than I ever could have imagined.”

Thompson is a Harvard Law School graduate and an expert in American Indian law, tribal sovereignty and rural tribal economic development. Most recently, Thompson served as a member of the American Indian Law Practice Group at Greenberg Traurig, where she worked on federal Indian law and tribal agriculture.

“This administration has been very clear about its top four priorities, which are economic recovery, addressing COVID, racial equity and climate change,” said Thompson, who has served as a law clerk with the Attorney General’s Office for the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, as counsel and policy adviser to the U.S. Senate's Democratic Policy Committee, and as an assistant U.S. attorney for South Dakota’s Indian Country Section, where she prosecuted cases involving violence against women and children. “And, frankly, you’re not going to find anywhere else in the nation where those four converge any more than they do in Indian Country.”

Tom Vilsack, who served as agriculture secretary under former President Barack Obama, has been nominated by President Joe Biden to once again lead the department. Vilsack has said he wants to make equity a priority.

In this Jan. 31, 2020 file photo, former secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack speaks at a campaign stop for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at the LOFT on Jefferson, in Burlington, Iowa. President-elect Joe Biden has selected Vilsack to reprise that role in his administration. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
In this Jan. 31, 2020, photo, Tom Vilsack speaks at a campaign stop for Joe Biden in Burlington, Iowa. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

“He wants to make sure underrepresented voices are at the table where policy decisions are made,” said Matt Herrick, USDA director of communications. As part of that commitment, Vilsack ordered that the director of tribal relations would report directly to him, underscoring his commitment to improving relations in Indian Country.

“Heather’s appointment to lead the Office of Tribal Relations is a step toward restoring the office and the position of director so that USDA can effectively maintain nation-to-nation relationships in recognition of tribal sovereignty and to ensure that meaningful tribal consultation is standard practice across the Department,” said Katharine Ferguson, chief of staff at the Office of the Secretary. 

“It’s also important to have a director who can serve as a lead voice on tribal issues, relations and economic development within the Office of the Secretary because the needs and priorities of tribal nations and Indigenous communities are cross cutting and must be kept front and center,” she said.

HDT Head Shot 2018
(Photo courtesy of Heather Dawn Thompson)

Thompson, who will oversee an office with a $1 million annual budget, said the time is right for the federal government to step in and assist Indigenous communities.

“The need in Indian Country is as great now as it ever has been,” she said. “COVID is killing our community members at a rate nearly twice that of the rest of the country. And the people that we are losing are our culture bearers, our fluent speakers. They are our encyclopedias, our Googles. They are completely irreplaceable. And USDA has amazing resources. … I am thrilled to be a part of this when our communities are in so much need.”

Taking a step back, she said she also sees how Indigenous communities can help the nation.

“Right now, in this time of great upheaval in our nation, I can’t imagine a time that’s more important for Indigenous values to be better incorporated throughout the federal government,” she said. “I’m really excited to possibly being a small part in helping that along.”

ICT Phone Logo

Stewart Huntington is a reporter based in Minneapolis. He spent the past five years covering western South Dakota Indian Country for KOTA-TV, the ABC affiliate in Rapid City, S.D.

Like this story? Support our work with a $5 or $10 contribution today. Contribute to the nonprofit Indian Country Today.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Joe Biden halts drilling in Arctic refuge

'Thank you, for your ‘commitment to protecting sacred lands and the Gwich’in’s way of life’'

Joaqlin Estus

by

Damnjoe

WATCH: Australia's National Indigenous Television hosts 'Sunrise Ceremony'

‘January 26 continues to be a time of reflection and healing for our communities’

Indian Country Today

Candidate says rethink Seattle. Indigenously.

Colleen Echohawk, affordable housing and non-profit leader, announces candidacy for mayor of Seattle

Richard Walker

Boarding school stories still echo

'The boarding school experience that many people had in other schools just doesn’t seem reflected quite as much at Carlisle'

Gaylord News

A decade of fending off fossil fuels

Environmentalists, tribes and others join forces to block efforts to export fossil fuels from the West Coast. *This story is part of a yearlong InvestigateWest series

The Associated Press

Salmon market slump strains Native fishers

Depleted salmon runs and the federal government’s failure to improve fishing sites had already impacted important harvests; now, COVID is making it even harder for Native Americans to fish along the Columbia River. *This story originally appeared on Underscore.news

Underscore.news

Hank Aaron fans: Change 'Braves' to 'Hammers'

Social media buzzed with calls to switch the moniker to match the home run king's nickname

The Associated Press

Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of January 23, 2021

What you, our Indian Country Today readers, read most

Vincent Schilling

The bison have returned

Over 100 years after illegally taking lands on the Flathead Reservation, the federal government returns land and management of bison to tribes

Mary Annette Pember

by

Bill 40and8

Navajo Nation extends stay-home order

The tribe has reported a total of 26,782 virus cases and 940 known deaths

The Associated Press