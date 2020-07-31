Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Kiowa chairman’s impeachment hearing delayed

Kiowa Tribal Chairman Matthew Komalty. (Kiowa Tribe via Facebook)

Gaylord News

Matthew Komalty sought an injunction over concerns about COVID-19 exposure

Nancy Spears

Gaylord News

The impeachment trial for Matthew Komalty, chairman of the 14,000-member Kiowa Tribe in Oklahoma, was halted Thursday after the Court of Indian Offenses ordered a delay.

Komalty sought the delay because of a concern that two legislators were reportedly exposed to COVID-19, one receiving a false positive test result, according to Angela McCarthy, the legislature’s speaker. The impeachment trial is now set to resume Wednesday.

Komalty is facing impeachment on multiple charges: mishandling CARES Act funds, wrongful termination of Kiowa gaming employees, failing to go through the proper process on the annual tribal audit, failing to ensure that the tribe’s treasurer was properly bonded, salary increases given without approval, and the wrongful and unapproved appointment of an executive director.

(Related: Kiowas seeking to impeach chairman)

The Kiowa Constitution outlines that impeachment requires a unanimous vote by all seven legislators. 

If an unanimous vote occurs, Komalty’s impeachment and removal from office would be effective immediately. Vice Chairman Rhonda Ahhaitty would replace Komalty for the duration of the four-year term, and would be responsible for selecting a new vice chairman.

The seven tribal legislators unanimously approved proceeding with the Komalty’s impeachment on June 23.

Komalty also is looking at a potential recall election to vote him out. The recall petition was launched on June 20, only three days before the legislature voted to move forward on impeachment.

Gaylord News logo - small

Gaylord News is a reporting project of the University of Oklahoma Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indian Country headlines for Thursday

News we're talking about, including NASA's Perseverance rover, the Democratic National Convention, a Navajo man's planned execution, and more

Indian Country Today

Second US virus surge hits plateau, but few experts celebrate

A third peak is possible — or even likely — given that only an estimated 10 percent of Americans have been infected so far

The Associated Press

COVID-19 cancels Wyoming hunt amid criticism

The Associated Press

North Dakota tribe orders masks after COVID-19 spike

Every resident 'needs to take this seriously!!!'

The Associated Press

Oneida tribe wins closely watched Wisconsin legal fight

Tribal sovereignty won

The Associated Press

Indian Country leaders pay tribute to John Lewis

‘I’m incredibly grateful for him and all his amazing work he did; he really made his life count’

Dalton Walker

BREAKING: Donald Trump tweets election delay idea (on a day of really bad news)

Tweet comes on a day of bad economic news — the government reported that U.S. economy shrank at a dizzying 32.9 percent annual rate in the April-June quarter

The Associated Press

Execution set for Navajo man on federal death row

The execution date is scheduled for Aug. 24 in Indiana

The Associated Press

by

anthonygchee

Tribe regains Big Sur ancestral lands

'It is our homeland, the creation story of our lives. We are so elated and grateful'

The Associated Press

Oklahoma attorney general dismisses legislation critics as ‘sovereignty hobbyists’

Republican Mike Hunter insists Oklahoma wants to preserve tribal sovereignty; Muscogee (Creek) and Seminole Nations disagree

Mary Annette Pember