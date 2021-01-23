Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Keystone XL decision delights tribes, dismays Canada

In this Feb. 18, 2020, photo, a protester plays a drum and sings while joined by other protesters opposing the Keystone XL Pipeline at the South Dakota Capitol in Pierre. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves, File)

Indian Country Today

'President Biden’s action is the result of the relentless work and dedication from tribes and grassroots organizers'

Indian Country Today

Tribal leaders and advocates across Indian Country are lauding President Joe Biden’s executive order rescinding the Keystone XL pipeline’s permit to cross from Canada into the United States.

“I would like to say thank you to the President of the United States for acknowledging the danger this project poses to our land and our people,” Chairman Harold Frazier wrote in a statement released by Remi Bald Eagle, head of intergovernmental affairs for the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe.

“It is rare that a promise to our people is kept by the United States; I appreciate your honesty.”

Leaders in Canada, however, were disappointed.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the past has repeatedly indicated that the Canadian government fully supported the pipeline project, which originates in Alberta. The 1,210-mile pipeline was scheduled to begin transporting Alberta oil sands to Nebraska beginning in 2023.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers a statement in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, regarding infrastructure disruptions caused by blockades across the country. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
In this February 2020, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers a statement in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

On Friday, Biden met via telephone with Trudeau in the new president's first official call to a foreign leader.

According to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Trudeau expressed his dismay with Biden’s decision on the Keystone XL pipeline.

Biden acknowledged the hardship the decision would create in Canada, CBC News reported, citing a senior government official. But the president defended the move, saying he was upholding a campaign promise and restoring a decision made by the Obama administration.

The idea of retaliatory sanctions against the United States didn't come up during the discussion, the CBC reported. In a letter to Trudeau, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney had called on the prime minister to seek “proportional economic consequences” from the U.S. for the decision.

Earlier Friday, Trudeau said in comments to the press that Biden’s administration represents the beginning of a new era of friendship. Trudeau and former President Donald Trump had a notoriously poor relationship in which Trump described Trudeau as weak and dishonest while placing tariffs on Canadian products.

“The fact that we have so much alignment, not just me and President Biden, but Canadians and President Biden, on values, creating jobs and prosperity for everyone, investing in the fight against climate change as a way of growing the economy, these are things we can dig into significantly,” Trudeau said. “It’s not always going to be a perfect alignment with the United States; that is the case with any president.”

According to the CBC, both Trudeau and Canada’s Ambassador to the U.S. Kirsten Hillman have said it’s time to respect Biden’s decision and move on.

Made on his first day in office, Biden’s order sends a message upholding tribal sovereignty and protecting the rights and health of Native peoples, according to Judith LeBlanc of the Caddo Tribe. LeBlanc is executive director of Native Organizers Alliance, an organization dedicated to building a support network of Native leaders and grassroots organizers.

President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

“President Biden’s action is the result of the relentless work and dedication from tribes and grassroots organizers. The fight to stop the Keystone XL pipeline brings into sharp focus that for too long tribal nations and Native peoples have been forced to spend millions of dollars of the scarce resources to fight developers who fail to consult with our sovereign nations,” LeBlanc said.

Kevin Killer, president of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, wrote in a statement released Wednesday on Facebook, “As one of President Biden’s first acts in office, the cancelation of the Keystone XL pipeline permit sends a strong message to tribal nations, and symbolizes a willingness to build on government-to-government relationships established through our treaties (specifically, the 1851 and 1868 Fort Laramie treaties of the Great Sioux Nation).

The Keystone XL Pipeline was set to take course through the original treaty lands of the Oceti Sakowin (also known as the Great Sioux Nation).”

Killer said Biden’s decision to cancel the permits for the Keystone XL demonstrates his willingness to listen and follow through for tribal nations.

“For your actions in protection of our Mni (water) and Unci Maka (lands) Mr. President, myself and the Oglala Lakota Nation want to thank you,” he said.

Andy Pearson, Midwest tar sands coordinator for the activist group MN350.org, said: “We’re very encouraged because of what this means for folks who have been fighting the Keystone XL pipeline for so long. That has been a huge battle that has inspired us in our work opposing Enbridge’s Line 3.”

Pearson said his group was excited that Biden is “doing the right thing.”

“The way we see it, if Keystone’s not going to be built then Line 3 should not be built either; Biden has the keys to turn it off.”

ICT Phone Logo

Indian Country Today is a nonprofit news organization. Will you support our work? All of our content is free. There are no subscriptions or costs. And we have hired more Native journalists in the past year than any news organization ─ and with your help we will continue to grow and create career paths for our people. Support Indian Country Today for as little as $10.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Joe Biden halts drilling in Arctic refuge

'Thank you, for your ‘commitment to protecting sacred lands and the Gwich’in’s way of life’'

Joaqlin Estus

by

Damnjoe

WATCH: Australia's National Indigenous Television hosts 'Sunrise Ceremony'

‘January 26 continues to be a time of reflection and healing for our communities’

Indian Country Today

Lakota lawyer to lead Agriculture tribal relations

Heather Dawn Thompson will report directly to the department secretary

Stewart Huntington

Candidate says rethink Seattle. Indigenously.

Colleen Echohawk, affordable housing and non-profit leader, announces candidacy for mayor of Seattle

Richard Walker

Boarding school stories still echo

'The boarding school experience that many people had in other schools just doesn’t seem reflected quite as much at Carlisle'

Gaylord News

A decade of fending off fossil fuels

Environmentalists, tribes and others join forces to block efforts to export fossil fuels from the West Coast. *This story is part of a yearlong InvestigateWest series

The Associated Press

Salmon market slump strains Native fishers

Depleted salmon runs and the federal government’s failure to improve fishing sites had already impacted important harvests; now, COVID is making it even harder for Native Americans to fish along the Columbia River. *This story originally appeared on Underscore.news

Underscore.news

Hank Aaron fans: Change 'Braves' to 'Hammers'

Social media buzzed with calls to switch the moniker to match the home run king's nickname

The Associated Press

Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of January 23, 2021

What you, our Indian Country Today readers, read most

Vincent Schilling

The bison have returned

Over 100 years after illegally taking lands on the Flathead Reservation, the federal government returns land and management of bison to tribes

Mary Annette Pember

by

Bill 40and8