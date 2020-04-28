Judge halts distribution of $8 billion in relief

Ruling: Secretary Mnuchin is "preliminarily enjoined from disbursing to any Alaska Native regional corporation or Alaska Native village corporation any Coronavirus Relief Funds allocated under Title V of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act."

Joaqlin Estus

Indian Country Today

A federal judge has temporarily halted the distribution of $8 billion in coronavirus relief set aside for tribes.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta ruled Monday that Alaska Native corporations do not satisfy the definition of "tribal government" under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

However, he did not exclude them from receiving any money.

"Because the court finds that Plaintiffs have made a clear showing that they are likely to suffer irreparable harm in the absence of preliminary relief, that they are likely to succeed on the merits, and the balance of the equities and the public interest favor an injunction, the court grants Plaintiffs’ motions — but only in part," Mehta wrote.

He said he would block the U.S. Treasury Department from disbursing the money to Alaska Native corporations — but he would not, at this time, direct the agency to "disburse the entire $8 billion in emergency relief to Plaintiffs and other federally recognized tribes."

Instead, he tasked the Treasury Department with coming up with an alternative distribution method.

Some 20 tribes sued the Treasury Department to keep Alaska Native corporations from getting a share of the funding. They say the money should go only to the 574 tribes that have a government-to-government relationship with the U.S.

"Federally recognized tribes stood together to oppose the actions of the Department of the Treasury in another attempt to undermine the first citizens of this country, but our voices were heard, and Indigenous people prevailed today," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a statement. "I’m sure there will be other attempts to direct these funds away from tribes, but we need to remain strong in our position and continue to ask our congressional delegation to continue fighting alongside us for our fair share of CARES Act funding."

The Treasury Department has maintained the corporations are eligible.

It said in a court filing last week that Congress “expressly chose to include” Alaska Native corporations by incorporating in its relief funding bill a definition of “Indian tribes” from a 1975 law that allowed federal agencies to enter into contracts with and make grants to tribes.

Memorandum in opposition to Motion for Temporary Restraining Order and Motion for Preliminary Injunction

Corporations said there is no ambiguity in the relief law: Alaska Native regional and village corporations are “tribes” under the law. The corporations note they are specifically included in the definition of tribes in the Self Determination Act, and were created under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act of 1971 to support Alaska Native communities and shareholders economically, culturally and socially. Thus, they contend, they qualify for the relief act funds.

Six tribes initially filed the request for an injunction: the Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation and the Tulalip Tribes in Washington state; the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, in Maine; and the Akiak Native Community, Asa’carsarmiut Tribe, and Aleut Community of St. Paul Island, in Alaska.

Several other tribes joined the suit Tuesday, including the Navajo Nation in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah; Quinault Indian Nation in Washington state; the Pueblo of Picuris in New Mexico; the San Carlos Apache Tribe in Arizona; and Elk Valley Rancheria in California. Also included are the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, Oglala Sioux Tribe and the Rosebud Sioux Tribe.

President Amos Philemonoff Aleut Community of St. Paul Island called the ruling "more than fair."

"We are happy the Judge did not order full disbursement of the funds at this time, as it was never our intention to exclude any Alaska Native entity that may be providing governmental services directly to an Alaska Native community on behalf of a tribe," he said. "We hope Treasury is able to find a method that includes those entities as well."

See: https://indiancountrytoday.com/the-press-pool/navajo-nation-files-lawsuit-against-united-states-for-fair-share-of-federal-covid-19-funding-b6PMY6wrBU6DKDBipUHkow

In their injunction motion Monday, the tribes called for quick action from Mehta, saying that once the funding is distributed, “it will likely be impossible for the tribes to recover any of the diverted funds and to use them, as Congress plainly directed, to meet the critical needs of their communities, which have been besieged by the coronavirus pandemic.”

Alaska Native corporations, for their part, have lost revenues due to the impact of the pandemic. And some have donated as much as a million dollars for the benefit of their shareholders and their affected communities. The losses and expenditures may well affect the amount of dividends paid to the Native corporations’ shareholders.