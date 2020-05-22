Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Judge dismisses bid to stop coal sales from US lands

In this Jan. 9, 2014, photo, a shovel loads haulers with coal at the Antelope Mine north of Douglas, Wyo. (Ryan Dorgan/The Casper Star-Tribune via AP, File)

The Associated Press

The lawsuit from a coalition of states, tribes and environmental groups sought to revive an Obama-era moratorium against U.S. government coal sales on public lands in the West

MATTHEW BROWN
Associated Press 

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A judge threw out a lawsuit Friday from a coalition of states, tribes and environmental groups that sought to revive an Obama-era moratorium against U.S. government coal sales on public lands in the West.

U.S. District Judge Brian Morris said President Donald Trump's administration had fixed its initial failure to consider the environmental impacts of ending the moratorium.

The administration's opponents argued it did not look closely enough at climate change and other effects from burning coal when it did an environmental analysis of the government's coal program.

But Morris said the completion of that analysis was enough to fulfill the administration's immediate legal obligations. Any review of whether the analysis was itself flawed would require a new lawsuit, he added.

Trump pledged to end the moratorium prior to being elected and in office has sought to boost the industry, despite market forces that have sharply curtailed mining.

Coal production has been dropping for years because of competition from cheaper fuels and pollution costs.

The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the decline. But critics of the coal program note that lease sales have continued and say the administration’s moves could open tens of thousands of acres of public lands to new mining.

In a ruling last year, Morris had faulted the Interior Department for not considering potential damage to the environment when it lifted the moratorium. In response, Interior Department officials analyzed the potential effects from four leases sold under the Trump administration and concluded they would result in a negligible impact on climate change.

The four leases that were analyzed make up a small piece of a federal leasing program that accounts for about 40% of U.S. coal production, primarily from large strip mines in Western states.

Opponents of the leasing program included the Democratic attorneys general of California, New York, New Mexico and Washington state.

The mining industry and two coal states, Wyoming and Montana, joined the case on the side of the federal government. They said lawsuit inappropriately sought to use the court system as a “backdoor vehicle" to stop coal leasing after other branches of the federal government declined to take up their cause.

National Mining Association spokesman Conor Bernstein said industry group was pleased the court accepted the government's review as adequate, although it did not think it was necessary in the first place.

AP Logo little
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

96-year-old Navajo woman becomes an internet hit

Annette Bilagody had never sold her beadwork online before. With help from her granddaughter, she can barely keep up with demand

Aliyah Chavez

by

asad6254

Judge rules against Fort Sill Apache casino in New Mexico

Fort Sill tried to open a small casino on the land in 2008 after it was donated to the tribe in the 1990s

The Associated Press

Pandemic shows tribes the census is an 'absolute necessity’

‘We need accurate stats, and now it's real life, ‘Oh man. This isn’t an option.’

Jourdan Bennett-Begaye

by

WSullivan

Tech giants are embracing long-term remote work. Others may follow

'Many companies are learning that their workers are just as or even more productive working from home'

The Associated Press

US to grant more time to consider New Mexico drilling plan

A coalition of tribal leaders along with the state's congressional delegation, environmentalists and archaeologists formally requested an extension in March

The Associated Press

Red Lake Nation approves medical cannabis

Eighty percent of voters favor allowing use of marijuana with a prescription

Dalton Walker

Indian Country Today E-Weekly Newsletter for May 21, 2020

Check out Indian Country Today's newsletter each week. You can subscribe to our weekly email using the links below

Indian Country Today

South Dakota governor calls on Trump in tribal checkpoint feud

Updated: Gov. Kristi Noem said Wednesday she provided affidavits and video of the checkpoints to the White House, Justice Department, Interior Department and the state’s congressional delegation

Dalton Walker

by

sharitsawout

'We sounded the alarm' about Navajo Nation months ago ... and the federal government failed

Time to create a system where no one in 'federal system can put Navajo Nation or any sovereign nation in harm's way again'

Joaqlin Estus

FBI seeks tips on Navajo man's death

Any member of the public with information is asked to contact the agency

Aliyah Chavez

by

macblackwolf