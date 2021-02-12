Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Judge blocks sale of National Archives in Seattle

The Associated Press

A Jan. 4 lawsuit filed by the state attorney general and tribes could take some time

Associated Press

SEATTLE — A federal judge granted a preliminary injunction Friday to stop the sale of the National Archives at Seattle.

The Seattle Times reports U.S. District Court Judge John Coughenour asked Brian C. Kipnis, an assistant U.S. attorney in Seattle, if anybody on the five-person Public Buildings Reform Board was from the Pacific Northwest.

That's the little-known entity which recommended the archives be shuttered in Seattle. The board was created in 2016 to find what it deems to be excess federal property.

Kipnis said he didn't know.

Coughenour said the federal government could have avoided a "public relations disaster" if they had "displayed some sensitivity" to how the closure affected the Northwest.

Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson's office, along with 29 tribes and various groups, filed a lawsuit Jan. 4 seeking to declare the sale illegal. But that lawsuit could take a while to wind its way through the courts, prompting the request for the preliminary injunction.

(Previous: Tribes sue to stop relocation of rare documents)

Having declared the 10-acre site in as surplus, the federal government plans to move archival records from Seattle to facilities in Kansas City, Missouri, and Riverside, California.

The archives hold millions of boxes of documents, and only a tiny fraction of them have been digitally scanned. Set to be moved are the histories of 272 federally recognized tribes in Washington, Alaska, Oregon and Idaho, as well as all federal records generated in the Pacific Northwest, including military, land, court, tax and census documents. 

AP Logo little
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indigenous New Zealand lawmaker wins battle against ties

Rawiri Waititi, the co-leader of Maori Party, sparred over the dress code with Parliament Speaker Trevor Mallard this week

The Associated Press

Minnesota city council gains second Indigenous voice

Ojibwe man defeats longtime politician in special election

Dalton Walker

Fear of vaccine grows among Brazil's Indigenous

Most jungle communities have only basic medical facilities unable to treat those with COVID-19, making vaccination all the more pressing in order to curb surging cases

The Associated Press

Haudenosaunee Nationals got game, too

A women’s lacrosse team of the Haudenosaunee get set to compete on the world stage

Dalton Walker

Interior sets tribal consultation dates

The federal agency is following through on Biden's tribal consultation executive order

Aliyah Chavez

Convict Donald Trump or face dire democracy damage, prosecutors say

The former president's defense will take the Senate floor on Friday

The Associated Press

Revitalizing Indigenous oral history

$1.6 million in grants to help digitize recordings for public access

The Associated Press

USDA tribal director shares priorities

‘How can we empower our rural tribal economies?’

Indian Country Today

Senate Committee on Indian Affairs under new leadership

Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii as chairman will lead the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs with vice chair Sen. Lisa Murkowski

Aliyah Chavez

How tribes spent COVID relief funds

‘That's one of the biggest goals of why people get involved with our tribe, is to help our people'

Joaqlin Estus