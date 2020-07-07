Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Judge blocks Montana from enforcing absentee ballot law

The Associated Press

'For our democracy to function, Indigenous people living on rural reservations must have access to the fundamental right to vote'

Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. — A Montana judge issued a ruling Tuesday that blocks the state from enforcing a voter-approved law that restricts the collection of absentee ballots during elections.

Tuesday's ruling from District Judge Jessica Fehr came after the Billings-based judge temporarily halted the Ballot Interference Protection Act two weeks before the June primary election. 

The law passed by voter referendum in 2018 limits one person to turning in a maximum of six absentee ballots. 

Fehr wrote the law would "significantly suppress vote turnout by disproportionately harming rural communities." She said Native Americans in rural tribes across the seven Indian reservation located in Montana would be particularly harmed.

The ACLU, tribes and advocacy groups sued in March to block it, arguing the law disproportionately harms American Indians who live in rural areas and rely on others to collect and convey their ballots to elections offices or post offices.

Rural Native Americans may not have home mail service, They also have difficulty getting to polling sites because of limited hours, unreliable roads, lack of access to a vehicle and limited money to buy gas, the complaint argued. 

“The Ballot Interference Prevention Act makes it hard for many Montanans to vote. It also is totally unnecessary, as there never was evidence that ballot collection caused any problems in the past,” said Natalie Landreth, staff attorney with the Native American Rights Fund. “The Tribes are thankful that the court saw all this and has stopped enforcement of it.”

Lillian Alvernaz, Indigenous legal fellow at ACLU of Montana, said, “This ruling is good news. For our democracy to function, Indigenous people living on rural reservations must have access to the fundamental right to vote. BIPA, however, was contributing instead to the disenfranchisement that Indigenous people have experienced since the beginning of colonization.”

The referendum was approved by 64 percent of voter in 2018. 

Supporters argued the law doesn't harm tribal members. Its initial intent was to give citizens the legal backing to call law enforcement if someone was badgering them for their ballot, said state Sen. Al Olszewski, R-Kalispell, who sponsored the legislation

Election administrators in three counties told a state legislative committee in February that the law was frustrating electors, suppressing votes and is easily bypassed because people could collect absentee ballots and mail them rather than drop them off.

AP Logo little

Indian Country Today contributed to this report.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Treaty defenders block road leading to Mount Rushmore

Style note: Indian Country Today will refer to individuals defending the Black Hills as treaty defenders. The Black Hills, where Mount Rushmore is carved, are unceded territory in the Fort Laramie Treaty of 1868 and acknowledged by a 1980 Supreme Court ruling in the United States v. Sioux Nation of Indians.

Indian Country Today

by

greywolf67

'Historic day' for Standing Rock as pipeline company told to shut down, remove oil

Updated: Another blow for pipelines: The U.S. Supreme Court has kept in place a lower court ruling that blocked a key permit for the Keystone XL

Indian Country Today

by

greggmaloof

Lakotas to Donald Trump: ‘You are not welcome here’

He Sapa is sacred and should be treated as such

Dalton Walker

by

Mkclark

Risky Dakota Access Pipeline

The idea of risk is fascinating and complicated. And more significant than just this one case

Mark Trahant

Judge halts virus relief funding for Alaska Native corporations

The decision Tuesday stems from lawsuits that several tribes filed against the Treasury Department

The Associated Press

'Homegrown' policing in Indigenous Alaska, Canada

Village public safety officers provide law enforcement alternative in remote communities

Meghan Sullivan

Indian Country Headlines for Tuesday

A look at the headlines around Indian Country

Indian Country Today

Black Hills treaty defender faces felony charges

UPDATED: Nick Tilsen, Oglala Lakota: 'How could it be possible that these things are breaking the law when all I was doing was standing with my people on my own land that was rightfully ours in the first place?'

Dalton Walker

by

Malcolm Nazareth

US Supreme Court deals blow to Keystone oil pipeline

Monday's order is major victory in the fight against the project, an environmental group's attorney says

The Associated Press

Target pulls merchandise as leaders ask NFL to force name change

Updated: Target pulls Washington NFL team merchandise from online store, Native leaders write letter to NFL Commissioner, president weighs in

Aliyah Chavez