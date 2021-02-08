Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Judge blocks another bid to shut down Line 3 construction

Opponents of Enbridge Line 3 at the Minnesota State Capitol on January 7, 2019. (Photo by Jourdan Bennett-Begaye, Indian Country Today, File)

The Associated Press

U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly wrote that it was a close call between the 'balance of harms and public interest considerations'

Steve Karnowski
Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS — A federal judge has rejected another attempt by opponents to shut down construction work on Enbridge Energy's replacement for its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline across northern Minnesota.

In an order filed Sunday, U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly said tribal and environmental groups that filed for an injunction in late December to suspend construction failed to prove any permanent harm would result from allowing the work to proceed or that they're likely to win on their broader legal arguments.

The Red Lake and White Earth tribes of Minnesota, and the environmental groups Honor the Earth and the Sierra Club, argued in their lawsuit that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers failed to properly address several environmental issues, including the risks of oil spills, when it approved a water quality permit for the project.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals last week rejected a separate shutdown request from the tribes, which said continued construction would destroy land that is protected by treaty agreements and would violate cultural and religious rights.

Line 3 starts in Alberta and clips a corner of North Dakota before crossing northern Minnesota en route to Enbridge's terminal in Superior, Wisconsin. It was built in the 1960s. After years of regulatory reviews and other court challenges, Calgary, Alberta-based Enbridge began construction on the the 337-mile replacement in Minnesota in early December. The other U.S. and Canadian sections are already finished.

Opponents say the tar sands oil Line 3 would carry would aggravate climate change and endanger pristine waters where Native people harvest wild rice. Several protesters have been arrested at construction sites in recent weeks. 

Kollar-Kotelly wrote that it was a close call between the "balance of harms and public interest considerations." But she found that the Corps presented "persuasive evidence" that continuing to rely on the old pipeline also carries risks. And she said delaying construction could result in financial losses for Enbridge and communities that are benefitting from the construction work.

Enbridge spokeswoman Juli Kellner said the ruling "acknowledges the thorough, inclusive and science-based review" by the Army Corps of Engineers.

But Honor the Earth said the ruling means it's critical for opponents to keep up the fight, and urged them to sign an online petition urging President Joe Biden to take action on his own stop the pipeline immediately.

AP Logo little
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Montana senator says he'll 'block' Deb Haaland's Interior nomination

The Senate is equally split between Democrats and Republicans with Vice President Kamala Harris holding the deciding vote.

Mark Trahant

by

Ml07221947

Navajo Nation confirms 23 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

President Joe Biden recently signed a major disaster declaration for the Navajo Nation

The Associated Press

Where to start? A lot of ICT news to report

LETTER FROM THE EDITOR

Mark Trahant

Not my chief: Super Bowl spotlights mascot issue

Ahead of the sport's biggest Sunday, Native advocates continue call for Kansas City to change its team name

Kolby KickingWoman

Criticism of Alaska article stirs broader discussion

Vera Starbard: 'Any time Native people are perceived to be ‘doing better’ than the dominant group in Alaska, there will absolutely, without fail be a backlash from individuals or large groups about how it’s not fair'

Joaqlin Estus

by

ja'an

Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of February 6, 2021

What you, our Indian Country Today readers, read most

Vincent Schilling

Seeking Protection, Wanting Justice: Disparities in Sexual Assault Crimes in Nome

This is the second in a series of 5 stories that explores the community dynamics around sexual assault in the Northwest Alaska community of Nome and efforts to heal long-standing unequal treatment. This story features sensitive subject matter. Reader discretion is advised. If you need to talk with someone while reading this, or need help, some resources are listed at the bottom of the article.

KNOM Radio

JoAnn Chase to head Indian Environmental Office

The Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara citizen previously served as senior advisor to the administrator of the EPA for Native American Affairs

Kolby KickingWoman

by

AmeBible

Joe Biden signs Navajo disaster declaration as cases rise

The move will provide the tribe more federal resources to address the pandemic

The Associated Press

Oak Flat testimony: ‘You cannot mitigate our religion’

Leaders in the fight to save a sacred Arizona site from mining share emotional remarks

Dalton Walker

by

viviane tits